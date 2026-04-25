No. 10 Cavaliers Run-Ruled By Pitt on Saturday

HOW IT HAPPENED
- The homestanding Panthers got struck first with a bases-loaded sacrifice fly and a two-out RBI bloop single to left for a 2-0 lead after the opening frame.
- Pitt added three more runs in the second inning with a pair of RBI doubles.
- In the third, the Panthers extend their advantage to 9-0 with a two-run double to left and a two-out two-run home run off the bat of Caden Dulin.
- An inning later, Pitt made it an 11-0 contest with another two-out two-run base knock.
- Christian Lucarelli, a native of nearby Beaver Falls, Pa., worked around a leadoff double to toss a scoreless home half of the fifth.
ADDITIONAL NOTES
- Saturday was the first game since a 4-0 win over Miami on March 27, 2021, that the Virginia offense was held to a single base knock.
- Eric Becker and AJ Gracia missed their fourth-straight game on Saturday and are considered day-to-day with upper-body injuries. UVA is 2-2 in their absence.
FROM COACH CHRIS POLLARD:
"Credit to Pitt. Their offense is really good, one of the best in the country. You just can’t give an offense like that, that's good top to bottom, a lot of free bases to go with the way they swing the bat and we did that early. They capitalized on it and we were playing uphill the rest of the way.
UP NEXT
The weekend series between the No. 10 Cavaliers and Panthers is set to conclude on Sunday (April 26). John Paone (1-2) is slated to get the ball for UVA opposite of Pitt’s Drew Lafferty (4-2) for a 1 p.m. first pitch that will be carried on ACCNX and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).