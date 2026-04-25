No. 10 Cavaliers Run-Ruled By Pitt on Saturday

PITTSBURGH – The No. 10 Virginia baseball team (29-15, 12-11 ACC) was run-ruled 11-0 in seven innings on Saturday (April 25) by the Pitt Panthers (27-14, 9-11 ACC) at Charles L. Cost Field.

Pitt scored in each of the first four innings, including a four-run third while holding the Virginia bats to one hit on the afternoon.

UVA starter Kyle Johnson was tagged with the loss after allowing seven runs on five hits and five walks in two innings on the mound. Virginia’s lone hit of the day was a leadoff single from Sam Harris in the second inning.