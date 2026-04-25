No. 10 Virginia Falls in Series Opener at Pitt on Friday

PITTSBURGH – The No. 10 Virginia baseball team (29-14, 12-10 ACC) dropped a back-and-forth affair on Friday night (April 25) to the Pitt Panthers (26-14, 8-11 ACC) 7-5 at Charles L. Cost Field.

In a ballgame that saw five different lead changes, the homestanding Panthers scored the final three runs of the contest in the bottom of the eighth to prevail.

UVA starter Henry Zatkowski was dealt a no-decision after surrendering four earned runs in the seven-plus innings of work with nine strikeouts. Lucas Hartman was tagged with his first loss of the season for allowing the two go-ahead runs in the eighth.

Zach Jackson led all Cavalier batters with a 3-for-5 day, while the Virginia trio of Sam Harris, Joe Tiroly and Jake Weatherspoon each had two base hits.