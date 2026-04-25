Smith’s No-Hitter Helps Hoos Lock Up Series With NC State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Freshman Taylor Smith threw a no-hitter and the Cavaliers got a home run from Bella Cabral and a grand slam from Alex Call to lift No. 23 Virginia (35-12, 12-10 ACC) to an 8-0 victory over NC State (25-22, 6-13 ACC) at Palmer Park on Saturday (April 25).



With the victory, the Cavaliers locked up the weekend series with the Wolfpack.



HOW IT HAPPENED

The Cavaliers got on the board in the first inning with a two-run home run from Cabral. Macee Eaton scored on the play after reaching on a walk in the previous at bat.



Taylor Smith’s no-hitter was the first of her collegiate career and the first by a Virginia pitcher since Eden Bigham’s perfect game against Hofstra (3/1/25).

Alex Call’s grand slam was the first of her collegiate career and was her sixth home run of the season.

With the win, Virginia has won five of its eight ACC series this season.

Bella Cabral’s home run was her team-leading 12th of the season and the 28th of her career.



FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“Taylor got us going there by wiggling out of that jam in the first inning, then settled in and got her groove. She was executing on both sides of the plate and was super competitive – that was the key. She wants the ball and wants to compete. It was great to see her building all year to culminate in that outing today. She had a great defense behind her and we feed off the circle. On the offensive side we were attacking aggressively. Our goal was to score early and often. We took advantage of free passes and were able to push runs home. We’ve been in attack mode at the plate all weekend.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia and NC State close out the series at noon on Sunday (April 26). It is Senior Day for the Hoos and the Cavaliers will honor five seniors after the game. Admission to all Virginia regular-season softball games is free.