Virginia Draws Top-Seeded Notre Dame in ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — No. 4 seed Virginia (8-6), which handed No. 1 seed Notre Dame (10-1) its lone loss of the season on March 28, will face the Fighting Irish again on Friday (May 1) in the semifinals of the 2026 Allstate ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship. Opening faceoff from American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, is set for 5 p.m. on ACC Network.

Notre Dame enters Friday's matchup having been ranked No. 1 nationally in the most recent USILA coaches poll.

North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia each tied for second in the ACC standings. By virtue of the league’s tiebreaker procedures, the Cavaliers earned the No. 4 seed, Syracuse the No. 3 seed and North Carolina the No. 2 seed.

Postseason mode activated 🕹️ pic.twitter.com/YECBh1Dsl4 — Virginia Men's Lacrosse (@UVAMensLax) April 25, 2026

In the March 28 meeting at Klöckner Stadium, Virginia held Notre Dame scoreless for the final 19:34 and freshman Brendan Millon (2g, 2a) delivered the game-winning goal late in the fourth quarter of the 11-9 victory. The result marked the first win in program history for an unranked UVA team over a No. 1 opponent.

Since joining the league for the 2014 season, Notre Dame has faced Virginia three times in the ACC Tournament (2018, 2019 and 2024). The Cavaliers are 1-2 in those meetings, with their only win coming in the 2019 championship game – also their most recent ACC Tournament title – when they shut out the Irish for the final 40 minutes of a 10-4 victory at Klöckner Stadium.