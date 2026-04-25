Virginia Finishes Second, Advances to Match Play

PANAMA CITY, FLA. – For the second-straight year and the third time in the last six seasons, Virginia men’s golf advanced to match play at the ACC Championship. The Cavaliers finished in second place on Saturday (April 25) with a 4-under, 860 (291-278-291) in the 54-hole stroke competition and were one of eight teams to qualify for match play slated for Sunday.

Virginia will play Louisville in the quarterfinals on Sunday (April 26) at 9:20 a.m. ET and the winner will move on to play the winner of No. 3 seed Clemson/No. 6 seed North Carolina in the afternoon semifinal at approximately 2:30 p.m. ET. The ACC Champion will be decided on Monday in the match play final scheduled for 10 a.m. ET. Both the semifinals and final will be broadcast live on ACCNX.

The Cavaliers were in second place to start the day and maintained their position with a 3-over, 291 in the final round. It marked the fifth time (2010, 2012, 2019, 2025, 2026) in Tony Markel Family Men’s Head Golf Coach Bowen Sargent’s tenure (2004-present) that UVA has finished in first or second in the ACC Championship 54-hole competition. UVA finished first last year, before rattling off three match play victories to capture the program’s first ever ACC title.

Senior Ben James was UVA’s top individual at 6-under (70-68-72, 210) over the three-day tournament, good enough for a T-5 finish. He birdied his final two holes to get inside the top five. It marked the ninth time in nine starts this season he has produced a top five finish. James closes out his UVA career with three, top-five finishes in the four ACC Championships he competed in.

First year Michael Lee polished off his first ACC Championship with an even-par 72 on Saturday. He finished in a tie for 22nd with a 218 (74-72-72), the lowest score by a UVA freshman since James in 2023 (T-3 – 209)

Paul Chang registered his ninth, top-20 finish of the season after finishing even for the tournament (73-70-73).

NEXT UP: MATCH PLAY 🏆



Eights teams remain with a shot at the ACC Men’s Golf title.



⛳️ Championship Info: https://t.co/1rfOzLq6kD pic.twitter.com/xHRpH8nuNT — The ACC (@theACC) April 25, 2026

LEADERBOARD

PL. TEAM RD 1 RD 2 RD 3 TOTAL TO PAR 1. Stanford 275 278 291 844 -20 2. Virginia 291 278 291 860 -4 T3. North Carolina 286 285 291 862 -2 T3. Georgia Tech 287 290 285 862 -2 5. Florida State 291 286 286 863 -1 6. Clemson 291 286 288 865 +1 7. Louisville 290 283 293 866 +2 T8. Wake Forest 285 290 292 867 +3 T8 Duke 296 287 284 867 +3 10. Notre Dame 299 284 286 870 +6 11. NC State 289 290 292 871 +7 12. California 294 287 292 873 +9 13. SMU 288 289 304 881 +17 14. Virginia Tech 305 291 299 895 +31 15. Boston College 310 302 895 915 +51

VIRGINIA

PL. PLAYER RD 1 RD 2 RD 3 TOTAL TO PAR T5. Ben James 70 68 72 210 -6 T20. Paul Chang 73 70 73 217 E T22. Michael Lee 74 72 72 218 +2 T30. Bryan Lee 77 68 74 219 +3 T41. Josh Duangmanee 74 74 74 222 +6

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