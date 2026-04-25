Virginia Wins Four of Five Races at Lake Wheeler Invite

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 8 Virginia won four of five races today (April 25) at the Lake Wheeler Invite. The Cavaliers added 10 of 10 race wins yesterday and completed the two-day regatta by winning 14 of 15 races.

On Saturday, Virginia posted victories in the Second Varsity Four, Varsity Four, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Eight. Virginia defeated runner-up No. 22 North Carolina in the 2V4 (7:12.950-7:16.190) and 2V8 (6:17.420-6:30.100). The Cavaliers beat runner-up No. 13 Duke in the V4 (7:05.640-7:07.850) and V8 (6:09.640-6:20.210). North Carolina topped UVA in the 3V8 (6:32.540-6:36.750).

UVA also raced against No. 25 Oklahoma, Clemson, George Washington, High Point, Kansas, Lehigh, Tulsa and West Virginia.

“Lake Wheeler was a strong step forward for our program,” Virginia head coach Wesley Ng said. “I’m really proud of our athletes and staff. Our consistency is improving, and I thought the way this group supported one another all weekend really stood out. I think the depth and speed of our conference is really compelling and we will have to improve in every measure to be ready for the ACCs in three weeks as we pursue an NCAA bid.”

Virginia returns to Lake Wheeler for the ACC Championships on May 15-16.

Lake Wheeler Invite Results

Third Varsity Eight: 1. North Carolina, 6:32.540, 2. Virginia, 6:36.750, 3. Duke, 6:57.700, 4. Oklahoma (4V8), 7:09.750, 5. West Virginia, 7:25.540

Second Varsity Four: 1. Virginia, 7:12.550, 2. North Carolina, 7:16.190, 3. Duke, 7:23.270, 4. Clemson, 7:35.420, 5. West Virginia, 7:46.650, 6. West Virginia (3V4), 7:50.280, 7. Lehigh, 7:57.270, 8. High Point, 8:10.460

Varsity Four: 1. Virginia, 7:05.640, 2. Duke, 7:07.850, 3. North Carolina, 7:15.820, 4. Clemson, 7:28.890, 5. West Virginia, 7:40.090, 6. Lehigh, 7:54.540, 7. High Point, 7:59.850

Second Varsity Eight: 1. Virginia, 6:17.420, 2. North Carolina, 6:30.100, 3. Duke, 6:34.110, 4. Clemson, 6:45.080, 5. Lehigh, 6:59.150, 6. High Point, 7:02.240, West Virginia, 7:07.880

Varsity Eight: 1. Virginia, 6:09.640, 2. Duke, 6:20.210, 3. Clemson, 6:21.790, 4. North Carolina, 6:22.790, 5. High Point, 6:49.920, 6. West Virginia, 6:51.330, 7. Lehigh, 7:02.590

Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Brie Joe, Stroke: Paula Lutz, 7-seat: Skylar Morrison, 6-seat: Elsa Hartman, 5-seat: Flynn Greene, 4-seat: PJ Balazy, 3-seat: Riley Richardson*, 2-seat: Maddie Agudelo and Bow: Lila Henn

Second Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Ashlyn McGinn, Stroke: Emma Alimbau-Borrás, 7-seat: Georgia Allen, 6-seat: Ava Cathey, 5-seat: Claudia Kerry-Roger, 4-seat: Katie Rapaglia, 3-seat: Savannah Fox, 2-seat: Ayla O’Neill and Bow: Sophia Cavalieri*

Third Varsity Eight

Coxswain: Clementine Riegelhaupt, Stroke: Gianna Vigliotti, 7-seat: Elena Bloom, 6-seat: Emeline Daley, 5-seat: Claire Lingle*, 4-seat: Catherine Chénier-Gagnon, 3-seat: Anna Schrieber, 2-seat: Skylar Gash and Bow: Abby Grace McGowan, Spares: Nuria Revilla, Elizabeth Kelly, Hannah Hill

Varsity Four

Coxswain: Sami Goldman*, Stroke: Ava Gormley, 3-seat: Reilly Katz*, 2-seat: Dylan Bentley and Bow: Lindsay O’Neil

Second Varsity Four

Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Enya Gilroy, 3-seat: Mira Meek*, 2-seat: Sarah Rapaglia and Bow: Eva Morton