CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia will be hosting the first and second rounds of both the NCAA Men’s and Women’s Tennis Championships for the sixth straight year.

The first two rounds will take place Friday, May 1, through Sunday, May 3, at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

The men’s team (22-4) earned an at-large bid into the championship and was named the No. 4 overall seed. The Cavaliers will take on Rider (12-6) in the second match on Friday at 3 p.m. Columbia (16-7) and St. John's (17-6) will face each other in the opening match of the day at 12 p.m.

The women’s team (21-5) earned an at-large bid and the No. 7 seed in the field of 64 teams. Virginia will battle Saint Francis (13-7) in the second match on Saturday at 2 p.m. Liberty (16-9) and Washington (19-5) will square off in the opening match at 11 a.m.

The men's second round match is set for Saturday at 5 p.m. and the women's is set for Sunday at 1 p.m.

Admission is free for the matches.

This is the Virginia men’s 22nd-consecutive NCAA Championship bid, and the 21st time that they have hosted a regional. The Cavaliers have won six NCAA titles.

The women are making their 25th overall appearance in the NCAA Women’s Tennis Championships and their eighth straight under head coach Sara O’Leary.

The 16 teams advancing from the second round of the tournament will participate in two-team super regionals on the campuses of the higher-seeded teams, set to take place on May 8 or 9. As top-eight seeds, both Cavalier teams are in line to host super regionals next weekend if they advance. The men would host the winner of the Columbia Regional, while the women would host the winner of the Baton Rouge Regional.

The eight super regional winners will advance to Georgia's Dan Magill Tennis Complex in Athens, Ga., with the quarterfinals through championship matches being held May 14-17.

UVA hosted both the men’s and women’s regionals for seven straight years from 2010-2016 and also did so each of the last five years.