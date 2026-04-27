Duangmanee Sends Virginia to ACC Match Play Final

PANAMA CITY, FLA. – Junior Josh Duangmanee drilled a long birdie putt on the first playoff hole of the last semifinal match to send the Cavaliers to their second-straight ACC match play final. The Cavaliers defeated North Carolina 3-2 for their fifth-consecutive ACC match play victory dating back to last season.

Virginia will play Stanford in an 18-hole match on Monday (April 27) to decide the 2026 ACC Champion. The entire match will be broadcast on ACCNX beginning at 10:20 a.m.

Duangmanee had a 1 UP lead going into the 18th hole but his opponent Grant Roscich made a long birdie putt to square the match and force a playoff. Senior Bryan Lee closed his match on the 18th hole against Niall Sheils Donegan just prior, leaving Duangmanee and Roscich as the only match on the course and the scored tied at two.

Graduate student Paul Chang recorded birdie on four of the last six holes to defeat Sihan Sandhu 4&2. It was the only one of the five matches that didn’t get to the 17th hole.

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Virginia defeated North Carolina in ACC Match play for the second-straight year. The Cavaliers won the ACC Championship in 2025 for the first time with a 3-2 victory in last year’s final.

Virginia has now won an ACC-record, five-straight matches in league championship competition dating back to last season. Match play was added in to the championship format it 2021.

Including Monday’s match, UVA improved 2-1-1 against North Carolina this season.

Paul Chang improved to 4-1 in his ACC match play career.

ACC Championship – Match Play Semifinal vs. North Carolina

Andrew Riley (UNC) d. Michael Lee (UVA), 1UP (19 holes)

Josh Duangmanee (UVA) d. Grant Roscich (UNC), 1UP (19 holes)

Carson Bertagnole (UNC) d. Ben James (UVA), 2&1

Bryan Lee (UVA) d. Niall Sheils Donegan (UNC), 1UP

Paul Chang (UVA) d. Sihan Sandhu (UNC), 4&2