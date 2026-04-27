No. 23 Virginia Closes Regular Season At Liberty Tuesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 23 Virginia softball team (36-12) goes on the road to close out the regular season on Tuesday (April 28) with 5:00 p.m. contest at Liberty (23-26).



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

Tuesday’s game will be streamed on ESPN+ through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also provided. Links to both are available at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).



NOTING THE HOOS

The Cavaliers are coming off a sweep of NC State giving the Hoos five series wins in eight ACC series

Virginia comes in at No. 28 in the RPI having played 19 games against the RPI top 50 entering the week

Freshman RHP Taylor Smith threw a no-hitter in the series clinching win over NC State - the first of her career

It was also Smith’s first solo shutout of the freshman’s career as the Hoos have 11 shutouts on the season

Alex Call hit her first career grand slam Saturday vs. NC State - the second grand slam for UVA player in 2026

Macee Eaton took sole possession of second on the single-season RBI list Sunday and has 59 RBI for her career to give her the top two spots on the UVA single-season RBI list after totaling 63 RBI a year ago

Bella Cabral hit two home runs this past weekend, bringing her season total to a team-leading 13 and moving her into a tie for sixth on the UVA career home run list (29)

• Jade Hylton hit a leadoff home run Sunday against NC State to take her career record to 52 home runs

• Jade Hylton hit a leadoff home run Sunday against NC State to take her career record to 52 home runs Hylton (3rd - 149), Eaton (6th - 138) and Cabral (8th - 116) all rank in the top 10 in career RBI for UVA

Eaton ranks seventh in the ACC in batting average (.453), RBI (59) and slugging percentage (.793)

LHP Courtney Layne improved to 12-4 on the season with two wins in relief against NC State - Layne and RHP Eden Bigham have combined for 24 wins this season as each holds 12 wins in the circle

Virginia has now hit 60 home runs on the season, second most in a season behind last year’s 69 home runs

The Virginia pitching staff has been steady this season, ranking second in the ACC in ERA (3.06) and fewest hits allowed per 7.0 innings (5.85), while leading the league in WHIP (1.30), strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.14)

Freshman Jaiden Griffith and junior Macee Eaton have been tough to face at the plate with Griffith ranking third in the league and Eaton sixth as toughest batters to strike out this season