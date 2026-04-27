No. 23 Virginia Opens Final Homestand of the Season with George Mason, Norfolk State

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To open the longest and final homestand of the 2026 season, the No. 23 Virginia baseball team (29-16) is set to welcome George Mason (19-22) and Norfolk State (16-24) to Disharoon Park for a pair of midweeks.

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Tuesday – 6 PM

George Mason: LHP Tanner Kaler (1-1, 12.66 ERA, 10.2 IP, 15 BB, 14 SO)

Virginia: LHP Max Stammel (2-4, 7.50 ERA, 42.0 IP, 18 BB, 42 SO)

Wednesday – 2 PM

Norfolk State: TBA

Virginia: TBA

LEADING OFF

UVA’s 76 home runs have powered the power surge through the first 45 games of the season. The 76 blasts rank 17th nationally and third in the ACC. In 2025, the Cavaliers only hit 69 home runs as a team.

Entering the homestand, Virginia is averaging 8.1 runs per game, which ranks 36th in the country and fifth in the league. Overall, UVA has scored the 25th-most runs in the country at 363.

AGAINST GEORGE MASON & NORFOLK STATE

In a series that has only been contested 40 times, Virginia enters Tuesday’s contest with a record of 28-12 and has won the last seven meetings against the George Mason Patriots.

UVA’s seven-game win streak over the Patriots dates back to the 2004 season.

Virginia and Norfolk State have met only 12 times on the baseball diamond, with UVA winning all 12 meetings. The Cavaliers and Spartans have not played each other since 2019.