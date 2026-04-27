No. 23 Virginia Sweeps NC State To Close ACC Slate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – First-inning home runs from Jade Hylton and Bella Cabral helped the Cavaliers build an early lead on Sunday (April 26) as No. 23 Virginia (36-12, 13-10 ACC) down NC State (25-23, 6-14 ACC) by a score of 7-4 and sweep the weekend series.
Jade Hylton starting off Senior Day with a BANG 💣— Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) April 26, 2026
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HOW IT HAPPENED
Jade Hylton’s leadoff home run in the first inning set the tone for the Hoos and sparked a big opening frame for the Cavaliers. After Macee Eaton singled in the next at bat, Bella Cabral delivered the second home run of the inning to put Virginia up 3-0. NC State turned to its bullpen, but walks of the next two batters before a double to right from Alex Call set the Cavaliers up 5-0 before the Wolfpack would get out of the first.
BELLA CABRAL 🎯— Virginia Softball (@UVASoftball) April 26, 2026
Another homerun for the Hoos makes it 3-0 in the first!
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NC State got a two-run home run from Lily Livingston in the third to cut into the lead.
Virginia got a run back in the fifth when Kamyria Woody-Giggetts scored on a wild pitch, taking the lead to 6-2.
The Wolfpack cut the lead back to two again with a two-run sixth inning, but the Cavaliers responded with an RBI double from Eaton with two outs in the sixth for the final 7-4 margin.
Courtney Layne (12-4) picked up the win in relief, working the final 4.0 innings in relief of starter Eden Bigham. Layne allowed two runs on two hits with three strikeouts.
Rylee Wyman (6-11) took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits before coming out of the game after making the start.
NOTING THE HOOS
- Virginia honored five seniors as part of Senior Day ceremonies on Sunday: Eden Bigham, Kelsey Hackett, Kassidy Hudson, Jade Hylton and Courtney Layne.
- Jade Hylton’s home run was her ninth of the season, while Bella Cabral hit her team-leading 13th home run.
- Macee Eaton’s RBI in the sixth was her 59th of the season, putting her in second place on the all-time list behind her record-setting mark of 63 RBI from the 2025 season.
FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN
“Coach Tylka had the team really prepared for the two arms we got in the first inning. We were really aggressive in what we were looking for. Jade (Hylton) leading off with a home run was just a gift on her senior day. The offense made quality outs too with hard hit balls right at people too. It was great to see them come out early; our key was to score first and score often. The combo of Eden (Bigham) and Courtney (Layne) opened and closed that game for us. We made some big defensive plays that gave us some momentum. I’m proud of this senior class, what they’ve meant to us and this program, and we’re not done.”
UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS
Virginia hits the road to face Liberty on Tuesday night (April 28) at Kamphuis Field. First pitch is set for 5:00 p.m.