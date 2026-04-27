No. 23 Virginia Sweeps NC State To Close ACC Slate

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – First-inning home runs from Jade Hylton and Bella Cabral helped the Cavaliers build an early lead on Sunday (April 26) as No. 23 Virginia (36-12, 13-10 ACC) down NC State (25-23, 6-14 ACC) by a score of 7-4 and sweep the weekend series.



HOW IT HAPPENED

Jade Hylton’s leadoff home run in the first inning set the tone for the Hoos and sparked a big opening frame for the Cavaliers. After Macee Eaton singled in the next at bat, Bella Cabral delivered the second home run of the inning to put Virginia up 3-0. NC State turned to its bullpen, but walks of the next two batters before a double to right from Alex Call set the Cavaliers up 5-0 before the Wolfpack would get out of the first.



NC State got a two-run home run from Lily Livingston in the third to cut into the lead.



Virginia got a run back in the fifth when Kamyria Woody-Giggetts scored on a wild pitch, taking the lead to 6-2.



The Wolfpack cut the lead back to two again with a two-run sixth inning, but the Cavaliers responded with an RBI double from Eaton with two outs in the sixth for the final 7-4 margin.



Courtney Layne (12-4) picked up the win in relief, working the final 4.0 innings in relief of starter Eden Bigham. Layne allowed two runs on two hits with three strikeouts.



Rylee Wyman (6-11) took the loss, allowing three runs on three hits before coming out of the game after making the start.



NOTING THE HOOS