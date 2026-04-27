Play Suspended in ACC Match Play Semifinal

PANAMA CITY, FLA. – Virginia advanced to the ACC Championship match play semifinals with a 3-0 win over Louisville in the morning quarterfinal but a little more than halfway through its afternoon semifinal match against North Carolina, play was suspended due to darkness. The match will resume on Monday (April 27) at 8:30 a.m. ET.

In between the quarterfinals and semifinals, the tournament endured a two-hour weather delay at Shark’s Tooth Golf Club.

At the point of suspension, all five matches against North Carolina were through 12 holes. Bryan Lee (1UP thru 13) and Chang (2UP thru 13) lead their semifinal matches. Michael Lee (thru 14) and Ben James (thru 14) are tied in their respective matches while Josh Duangmanee trails 1UP with three holes to play.

Against the Cardinals in the morning, the Cavaliers registered wins from Paul Chang, Ben James and Michael Lee to setup the rematch of the 2025 ACC Championships Match Play Final against North Carolina. Veterans Chang and James cruised with 6&4 and 4&2 wins in their matches against Louisville, respectively. Michael Lee clinched the match with a victory on the 19th hole against Warren Thomis. The first year birdied the first playoff hole, the par 4, 10th to send UVA to the semifinals.

The semifinals (8:30 a.m. ET) and the final (approximately 10 a.m.) will air live on ACCNX on Monday (April 27).

ADDITIONAL NOTES

Virginia won last year’s ACC Match Play Final against North Carolina, thanks to a Bryan Lee victory on the 18 th hole of the final pairing. Four current Cavaliers (Chang, James, Duangmanee, B. Lee) and two current Tar Heels (Sandhu and Roscich) were in the lineup last season.

hole of the final pairing. Four current Cavaliers (Chang, James, Duangmanee, B. Lee) and two current Tar Heels (Sandhu and Roscich) were in the lineup last season. UVA was 1-1-1 against North Carolina in stroke play competition this year with its lone win coming on Saturday in the ACC stroke play championship.

With his quarterfinal victory, Ben James has won five of his last six matches dating back to last year’s NCAA Championship.

Including wins in ACC stroke play and ACC match play, UVA improved 5-0 against Louisville in 2025-26.

The Cavaliers have won four-straight matches at the ACC Championship, tied with North Carolina (2023-24) for the longest ACC match play win streak in league history. Match play was added in to the championship format it 2021.

ACC Championship – Match Play Quarterfinal vs. Louisville

Michael Lee (UVA) d. Warren Thomis (LOU), 1 UP (19 holes)

Josh Duangmanee (UVA) vs. Easton Johnson (LOU), unfinished

Ben James (UVA) d. Cooper Claycomb (LOU), 4&2

Bryan Lee (UVA) vs. Andrew Tan (LOU), unfinished

Paul Chang (UVA) d. Brady Smith (LOU), 6&4

ACC Championship – Match Play Semifinal vs. North Carolina

Michael Lee (UVA) vs. Andrew Riley (UNC) – tied thru 14 holes

Josh Duangmanee (UVA) vs. Grant Roscich (UNC) – Roscich leads 1UP thru 15 holes

Ben James (UVA) vs. Carson Bertagnole (UNC) – tied thru 14 holes

Bryan Lee (UVA) vs. Niall Sheils Donegan (UNC), Lee leads 1UP thru 13 holes

Paul Chang (UVA) vs. Sihan Sandhu (UNC), Chang leads 2UP thru 12 holes