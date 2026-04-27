Superlative Class Sets Standard at Palmer Park

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — They arrived on Grounds in the summer of 2022, five Virginians who had opted to stay home to play college softball. From Appomattox came Kelsey Hackett and Courtney Layne. Kassidy Hudson grew up in Chesapeake. Eden Bigham is from Rustburg, and Jade Hylton’s hometown is Martinsville.

Their head coach at the University of Virginia, Joanna Hardin, calls them the Faithful Five. In this era of player movement, when transfers are increasingly common, the class remains intact, and that’s one of the primary reasons the Cavaliers will play in the NCAA tournament for the third straight year.

The seniors make up the winningest class in program history. The Wahoos finished 30-22 overall in 2023, 34-20 in ’24 and 38-19 last season. With one regular-season game left—they play Liberty at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Lynchburg—the Hoos are 36-12.

“They just elevated the program the moment they walked on Grounds, so I'm super indebted to them,” Hardin said. “I'm very grateful for their belief in the vision of what UVA softball could be, because when they were growing up, this wasn't a destination. It really wasn't, and it wasn't on their radar. So it takes a class, a few people in a class, to really take a risk. I know there were a lot of questions as to why they would do that when they were going through the recruiting process. But this is why they decided to come here, because they wanted to do what they did.”

Hylton, an All-ACC shortstop, said she and her classmates expected to have such an impact. “We knew each other, we'd played each other in travel ball forever, coming from the same local areas, so I think we knew the potential we had and knew the impact that we could give this program, and luckily we were fortunate enough to do it.”

The fourth-years’ college journeys have been different. Hylton and Bigham became fixtures in the Wahoos’ lineup as freshmen. It took Hackett, Layne and Hudson longer to move into prominent roles, but all five have been instrumental in UVA’s success this season.

No. 23 Virginia wrapped up its final ACC regular-season series Sunday at Palmer Park. Hylton started at short, Hackett in left field, Hudson in right field and Bigham in the circle. Layne took over for Bigham after the third inning and went the rest of the way as UVA capped its three-game sweep of NC State with a 7-4 win.

“Just awesome,” Hardin said. “That doesn't always happen in life. It doesn't always happen that your seniors are all contributing on Senior Day, or the senior weekend, so it is a gift.”

Sophomore second baseman Alex Call had two of UVA’s seven hits Sunday.

“You always want to send your seniors out with a special win,” Call said. “It was great to get to see all of them play today, and we were just so happy to have them with us and so grateful for everything that they've done for this program.”