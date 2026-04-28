Four Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Honors; Brendan Millon Named Freshman of the Year

McCabe Millon leads the ACC in assists (3.08) and is third points (4.85) per game, good for second and eighth, respectively, among all Division I players. He has notched at least four points in 11 of UVA’s 14 games this season, including a standout nine-point performance in the season opener against Colgate (Feb. 8). Millon and 11 other ACC players make up nearly half of the 25 nominees for the Tewaaraton Award – presented annually to the top player in college lacrosse – the Tewaaraton Foundation announced on April 18.

Schroter, Virginia’s top defenseman, is now a two-time All-ACC selection after also earning the distinction in 2025. He leads the ACC in caused turnovers per game (1.67) and anchors a Cavalier group that ranks fourth nationally in ground balls per game (37.64). Schroter recorded a season-high four caused turnovers in UVA’s triple-overtime contest at then-No. 10 Maryland (March 14). For his performance in the Cavaliers' takedown of top-ranked Notre Dame – when he totaled five ground balls and two caused turnovers – Schroter was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career.

Up next, No. 4 seed Virginia (8-6), which handed top-seeded Notre Dame (10-1) its lone loss of the season on March 28, will face the Fighting Irish in a rematch on Friday (May 1) in the semifinals of the 2026 Allstate ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship. Opening faceoff from American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, is set for 5 p.m. on ACC Network and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).

The Cavaliers are seeking the program's 20th ACC championship and first since they shared the 2022 regular-season title with the Irish, when the league crown was determined by finish.

Notre Dame enters Friday's matchup having been ranked No. 1 nationally in the most recent USILA coaches poll.

North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia each tied for second in the ACC standings. By virtue of the league’s tiebreaker procedures, the Cavaliers earned the No. 4 seed, Syracuse the No. 3 seed and North Carolina the No. 2 seed.