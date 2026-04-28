Four Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Honors; Brendan Millon Named Freshman of the Year

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Four Virginia men’s lacrosse players have been recognized as All-ACC selections, including attackman Brendan Millon, who was voted the ACC Freshman of the Year by the league’s five head coaches, the conference office announced Tuesday (April 28). In addition to Brendan Millon, also honored from Virginia were his brother, attackman McCabe Millon, midfielder/attackman Ryan Colsey and defenseman John Schroter.
Brendan Millon is the first Cavalier to earn freshman-of-the-year honors since goaltender Matthew Nunes in 2022 and the program’s first attackman to do so since Michael Kraus in 2017. Through 14 games this season, Millon has totaled 30 goals and 37 assists and leads all ACC players in points per game. He also averaged 4.5 points per contest in ACC play and paces all Division I freshmen in both assists and points per game. In Virginia’s 18-7 rout of Dartmouth (March 23), Millon tallied 10 points on four goals and six assists, which is tied for the most by an ACC player in a game this season and the highest single-game total by a Division I freshman this year.
Colsey is fifth in the ACC and second on the team in both goals (31) and goals per game (2.38). He has an active goal streak of 27 games dating back to last year’s season opener, a span in which he’s tallied 60 goals. Colsey has five hat tricks so far this season, including in UVA’s 14-10 road win over then-No. 7 Duke (April 4), when the Cavaliers defeated the Blue Devils in the regular season for the first time since 2004.