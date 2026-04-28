Four Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Honors; Brendan Millon Named Freshman of the YearFour Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Honors; Brendan Millon Named Freshman of the Year

Four Cavaliers Earn All-ACC Honors; Brendan Millon Named Freshman of the Year

Ryan Colsey, McCabe Millon and John Schroter also garnered postseason honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Four Virginia men’s lacrosse players have been recognized as All-ACC selections, including attackman Brendan Millon, who was voted the ACC Freshman of the Year by the league’s five head coaches, the conference office announced Tuesday (April 28). In addition to Brendan Millon, also honored from Virginia were his brother, attackman McCabe Millon, midfielder/attackman Ryan Colsey and defenseman John Schroter. 

Brendan Millon is the first Cavalier to earn freshman-of-the-year honors since goaltender Matthew Nunes in 2022 and the program’s first attackman to do so since Michael Kraus in 2017. Through 14 games this season, Millon has totaled 30 goals and 37 assists and leads all ACC players in points per game. He also averaged 4.5 points per contest in ACC play and paces all Division I freshmen in both assists and points per game. In Virginia’s 18-7 rout of Dartmouth (March 23), Millon tallied 10 points on four goals and six assists, which is tied for the most by an ACC player in a game this season and the highest single-game total by a Division I freshman this year. 

Colsey is fifth in the ACC and second on the team in both goals (31) and goals per game (2.38). He has an active goal streak of 27 games dating back to last year’s season opener, a span in which he’s tallied 60 goals. Colsey has five hat tricks so far this season, including in UVA’s 14-10 road win over then-No. 7 Duke (April 4), when the Cavaliers defeated the Blue Devils in the regular season for the first time since 2004. 

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McCabe Millon leads the ACC in assists (3.08) and is third points (4.85) per game, good for second and eighth, respectively, among all Division I players. He has notched at least four points in 11 of UVA’s 14 games this season, including a standout nine-point performance in the season opener against Colgate (Feb. 8). Millon and 11 other ACC players make up nearly half of the 25 nominees for the Tewaaraton Award – presented annually to the top player in college lacrosse – the Tewaaraton Foundation announced on April 18. 

Schroter, Virginia’s top defenseman, is now a two-time All-ACC selection after also earning the distinction in 2025. He leads the ACC in caused turnovers per game (1.67) and anchors a Cavalier group that ranks fourth nationally in ground balls per game (37.64). Schroter recorded a season-high four caused turnovers in UVA’s triple-overtime contest at then-No. 10 Maryland (March 14). For his performance in the Cavaliers' takedown of top-ranked Notre Dame – when he totaled five ground balls and two caused turnovers – Schroter was named the ACC’s Defensive Player of the Week for the first time in his career. 

Up next, No. 4 seed Virginia (8-6), which handed top-seeded Notre Dame (10-1) its lone loss of the season on March 28, will face the Fighting Irish in a rematch on Friday (May 1) in the semifinals of the 2026 Allstate ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship. Opening faceoff from American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, is set for 5 p.m. on ACC Network and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM). 

The Cavaliers are seeking the program's 20th ACC championship and first since they shared the 2022 regular-season title with the Irish, when the league crown was determined by finish. 

Notre Dame enters Friday's matchup having been ranked No. 1 nationally in the most recent USILA coaches poll.   

North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia each tied for second in the ACC standings. By virtue of the league’s tiebreaker procedures, the Cavaliers earned the No. 4 seed, Syracuse the No. 3 seed and North Carolina the No. 2 seed. 

2026 ACC Men’s Lacrosse Season Awards
Offensive Player of the Year: Joey Spallina, Sr., A, Syracuse
Co-Defensive Player of the Year: Brady Wambach, Jr., FO, North Carolina; Shawn Lyght, So., D, Notre Dame
Goalie of the Year: Thomas Ricciardelli, Sr., Notre Dame
Freshman of the Year: Brendan Millon, A, Virginia
Coach of the Year: Kevin Corrigan, Notre Dame

2026 All-ACC Men’s Lacrosse Team
Charlie Johnson, Sr., D, Duke
Benn Johnston, Jr., A, Duke
Aidan Maguire, Sr., SSDM, Duke
Max Sloat, Sr., M, Duke
Owen Duffy, Jr., A, North Carolina
Dominic Pietramala, R-Jr., A, North Carolina
Brady Wambach, Jr., FO, North Carolina
Will Donovan, Sr., LSM, Notre Dame
Matt Jeffrey, So., M, Notre Dame
Shawn Lyght, Jr., D, Notre Dame
Thomas Ricciardelli, Sr., G, Notre Dame
Michael Leo, Sr., A, Syracuse
Luke Rhoa, Sr., M, Syracuse
Joey Spallina, Sr., A, Syracuse
Ryan Colsey, Sr., M, Virginia
Brendan Millon, Fr., A, Virginia
McCabe Millon, Jr., A, Virginia
John Schroter, R-Sr., D, Virginia