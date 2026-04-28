No. 23 Virginia Quenches Flames With 4-0 Victory

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Hoos set the tone early with a leadoff home run from Jade Hylton to start the game as No. 23 Virginia (37-12) defeated Liberty (23-27) by a score of 4-0 at the Liberty Softball Stadium on Tuesday (April 28).



HOW IT HAPPENED

Virginia got started with a leadoff home run from Jade Hylton. After being called back to the plate after what Hylton thought was ball four, she took the next offering deep to right field for the 1-0 lead.



The Hoos extended the lead in the third when Hylton scored on a sacrifice fly to right from Bella Cabral. Hylton reached on a four-pitch walk. She went first to third on a steal of second and a throwing error that allowed her to take the extra base. Reagan Hickey then hit a solo shot to center field as the Hoos went up 3-0.



Virginia added a run in the fourth with a bases-loaded walk from Macee Eaton, but the Flames turned a double play in the next at bat to limit the inning.



Eden Bigham (13-4) picked up the win, allowing one hit with six strikeouts through 5.0 innings of relief work. She entered to start the third for starter Taylor Smith.



Danner Allen (5-3) took the loss, allowing three runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout in 2.2 inning of work. She was one of three Liberty pitchers in the game.



NOTING THE HOOS

Jade Hylton hit a leadoff home run for the second straight game, her 10th home run of the season.

Reagan Hickey hit her 10th home run of the season with her solo shot in the third inning.

Macee Eaton took her season RBI total to 60 with her bases-loaded walk, the second most in a single season at UVA behind her 63 RBI last season.

Virginia’s 37 wins is the most in the regular season since 2004 when the Hoos won 38 regular-season contests.

It’s the first time the Cavaliers have swept the season series with Liberty since the Hoos took both games in the 2014 season. UVA leads the series 52-32 after the Tuesday night victory.



FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“One of our keys today was show up and finish well. That’s important at this point of the season. It’s a grind. We’re ready for a little break here before the ACC Tournament. I’m proud of this team for staying true and steadfast. Jade set the tone getting the big fly in the first and we got another from Reagan Hickey. I’m really proud of the effort. It’s a long season. I’m proud of how we finished out. Eden Bigham was an absolute stud tonight, throwing everything in the zone. I’m proud of her coming out and owning the circle in her hometown to close out the regular season that way. We’re glad to have a break and prepare to host the ACC Championship at Palmer Park.”



UP NEXT FOR THE HOOS

Virginia will return to action at the ACC Softball Championship at Palmer Park. The first day of competition is Wednesday, May 6, and tickets are on sale at UVATix.com.