Resurgence Has Hoos in Favorable Position

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — His positivity in the aftermath of a gut-wrenching defeat might have struck some as unwarranted. Virginia’s record, after all, had just dropped to 3-4, and still to come were games against ACC rivals Notre Dame, Duke, Syracuse and North Carolina, powerful programs that each have won multiple NCAA titles in men’s lacrosse.

Even so, head coach Lars Tiffany was adamant after UVA’s triple-overtime loss to Maryland on March 14. The Cavaliers, Tiffany said, had salvaged their season with their performance that day.

“I told the team, ‘Fellas, it’s so much easier to point towards a win [as the moment] when we turn the season around, but we’re going to remember this through the pain and hurt of this losing locker room right now. This is when we turned the season around. We took a huge step today.’ ”

Time has proven Tiffany correct. After losing in College Park, Md., the Wahoos ran off four straight victories. One of them came against then-No. 1 Notre Dame, and another against then-No. 7 Duke, which UVA hadn’t defeated in the regular season since 2004.

“We always knew that we have what it takes,” senior attackman Truitt Sunderland said. “I think it was just a matter of putting it together.”

The Hoos dropped their games against Syracuse and UNC, losing 14-9 and 16-15 in overtime, respectively, but they rebounded Friday to close the regular season with a 17-6 rout of Drexel at Klöckner Stadium. And now they’ll head to this weekend’s ACC tournament as a team that’s very much in contention for a spot in the NCAA field.

“It’s a special group,” senior midfielder Joey Terenzi said, “and I’m proud of this group and what we’ve accomplished.”

The Cavaliers went into the Drexel game knowing “it's do-or-die lacrosse at this time of year,” Sunderland said. “So we knew we had to win, and not only did we want to win, we wanted to dominate [the Dragons] and kind of send a message to the rest of the country that we're still here.”

The rest of the country has taken note. The Cavaliers are ranked No. 8 in the latest United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association poll, and they’re No. 9 in the RPI.

“These guys understand the legacy and tradition and history of Virginia lacrosse,” Tiffany said, “and they knew they had to get to a different level, and we're realizing it. And so it's really, really rewarding to see.”