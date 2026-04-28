Sunderland Named ACC Offensive Player of the Week

Up next, No. 4 seed Virginia (8-6), which handed No. 1 seed Notre Dame (10-1) its lone loss of the season on March 28, will face the Fighting Irish in a rematch on Friday (May 1) in the semifinals of the 2026 Allstate ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship. Opening faceoff from American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, is set for 5 p.m. on ACC Network.
The Cavaliers are seeking their 20th ACC championship and first since they shared the 2022 regular-season title with the Irish, when the league crown was determined by finish.
Notre Dame enters Friday's matchup having been ranked No. 1 nationally in the most recent USILA coaches poll.
North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia each tied for second in the ACC standings. By virtue of the league’s tiebreaker procedures, the Cavaliers earned the No. 4 seed, Syracuse the No. 3 seed and North Carolina the No. 2 seed.
2026 ACC Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week
Feb. 3 – Max Sloat, Sr., M, Duke
Feb. 10 – Joey Spallina, Sr., A, Syracuse
Feb. 17 – Joey Spallina, Sr., A, Syracuse
Feb. 24 – Josh Yago, Gr., A, Notre Dame
March 3 – Brock Berhman, Jr., A, Notre Dame
March 10 – Joey Spallina, Sr., A, Syracuse
March 17 – Anthony Raio, Fr., M, North Carolina
March 24 – Truitt Sunderland, Sr., A, Virginia
March 31 – Brendan Millon, Fr., A, Virginia
April 7 – Dominic Pietramala, R-Jr., A, North Carolina
April 14 – Luke Rhoa, Sr., M, Syracuse
April 21 – Owen Duffy, Jr., A, North Carolina
April 28 – Truitt Sunderland, Sr., A, Virginia
2026 ACC Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week
Feb. 3 – John Mullen, Jr., FO, Syracuse
Feb. 10 – Jimmy McCool, Sr., G, Syracuse
Feb. 17 – Riley Figueiras, Sr., D, Syracuse
Feb. 24 – Aidan Maguire, Sr., SSDM, Duke
March 3 – Nate Schwitzenberg, Jr., D, Notre Dame
March 10 – Jimmy McCool, Sr., G, Syracuse | Thomas Ricciardelli, Sr., G, Notre Dame
March 17 – Leif Hagerup, Sr., M, North Carolina
March 24 – Brady Wambach, Jr., FO, North Carolina | Riley Figueiras, Sr., D, Syracuse
March 31 – John Schroter, Sr., D, Virginia
April 7 – Josh Marcus, Fr., G, North Carolina | Jake Marek, Gr., G, Virginia
April 14 – Nate Schwitzenberg, Jr., D, Notre Dame
April 21 – Thomas Ricciardelli, Sr., G, Notre Dame
April 28 – Charlie Johnson, Sr., D, Duke