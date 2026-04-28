Sunderland Named ACC Offensive Player of the Week

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Following a 10-point outing, Virginia attackman Truitt Sunderland has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week for games played April 20-26, the league office announced Tuesday (April 28).

The honor marks the second of Sunderland’s career and his second this season, having also earned the distinction on March 24.

Sunderland (4g, 6a) recorded a career-high 10 points in last Friday’s 17-6 rout of Drexel, which finished the regular season No. 2 in the CAA standings. His 10 points and six assists – also a career high – were the most by an ACC player in a game last week. All 10 points came over the first three quarters before Virginia turned to its reserves in the final period.

With the performance, Sunderland joined fellow attackman Brendan Millon as the ACC’s only players to register a 10-point game this season.

Additionally, Sunderland and UVA defenseman John Schroter were named to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s Team of the Week.