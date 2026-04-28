Sunderland Named ACC Offensive Player of the WeekSunderland Named ACC Offensive Player of the Week

Sunderland Named ACC Offensive Player of the Week

Sunderland tallied a career-high 10 points the Cavaliers' regular-season finale, a 17-6 rout of Drexe last Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Following a 10-point outing, Virginia attackman Truitt Sunderland has been named the Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week for games played April 20-26, the league office announced Tuesday (April 28). 

The honor marks the second of Sunderland’s career and his second this season, having also earned the distinction on March 24. 

Sunderland (4g, 6a) recorded a career-high 10 points in last Friday’s 17-6 rout of Drexel, which finished the regular season No. 2 in the CAA standings. His 10 points and six assists – also a career high – were the most by an ACC player in a game last week. All 10 points came over the first three quarters before Virginia turned to its reserves in the final period. 

With the performance, Sunderland joined fellow attackman Brendan Millon as the ACC’s only players to register a 10-point game this season. 

Additionally, Sunderland and UVA defenseman John Schroter were named to the United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association’s Team of the Week. 

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Up next, No. 4 seed Virginia (8-6), which handed No. 1 seed Notre Dame (10-1) its lone loss of the season on March 28, will face the Fighting Irish in a rematch on Friday (May 1) in the semifinals of the 2026 Allstate ACC Men’s Lacrosse Championship. Opening faceoff from American Legion Memorial Stadium in Charlotte, North Carolina, is set for 5 p.m. on ACC Network. 

The Cavaliers are seeking their 20th ACC championship and first since they shared the 2022 regular-season title with the Irish, when the league crown was determined by finish. 

Notre Dame enters Friday's matchup having been ranked No. 1 nationally in the most recent USILA coaches poll.   

North Carolina, Syracuse and Virginia each tied for second in the ACC standings. By virtue of the league’s tiebreaker procedures, the Cavaliers earned the No. 4 seed, Syracuse the No. 3 seed and North Carolina the No. 2 seed. 

2026 ACC Men’s Lacrosse Offensive Player of the Week 
Feb. 3 – Max Sloat, Sr., M, Duke 
Feb. 10 – Joey Spallina, Sr., A, Syracuse 
Feb. 17 – Joey Spallina, Sr., A, Syracuse 
Feb. 24 – Josh Yago, Gr., A, Notre Dame 
March 3 – Brock Berhman, Jr., A, Notre Dame 
March 10 – Joey Spallina, Sr., A, Syracuse 
March 17 – Anthony Raio, Fr., M, North Carolina
March 24 – Truitt Sunderland, Sr., A, Virginia 
March 31 – Brendan Millon, Fr., A, Virginia 
April 7 – Dominic Pietramala, R-Jr., A, North Carolina 
April 14 – Luke Rhoa, Sr., M, Syracuse
April 21 – Owen Duffy, Jr., A, North Carolina 
April 28 – Truitt Sunderland, Sr., A, Virginia 
 
2026 ACC Men’s Lacrosse Defensive Player of the Week 
Feb. 3 – John Mullen, Jr., FO, Syracuse 
Feb. 10 – Jimmy McCool, Sr., G, Syracuse 
Feb. 17 – Riley Figueiras, Sr., D, Syracuse 
Feb. 24 – Aidan Maguire, Sr., SSDM, Duke 
March 3 – Nate Schwitzenberg, Jr., D, Notre Dame 
March 10 – Jimmy McCool, Sr., G, Syracuse | Thomas Ricciardelli, Sr., G, Notre Dame 
March 17 – Leif Hagerup, Sr., M, North Carolina
March 24 – Brady Wambach, Jr., FO, North Carolina | Riley Figueiras, Sr., D, Syracuse 
March 31 – John Schroter, Sr., D, Virginia 
April 7 – Josh Marcus, Fr., G, North Carolina | Jake Marek, Gr., G, Virginia 
April 14 – Nate Schwitzenberg, Jr., D, Notre Dame 
April 21 – Thomas Ricciardelli, Sr., G, Notre Dame 
April 28 – Charlie Johnson, Sr., D, Duke 