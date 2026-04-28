Trio of Cavaliers Earn ACC Athlete of the Week Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (April 28) that Gary Martin, Jeremiah Nubbe and Charlotta Sandkulla of the Virginia men's and women's track and field team earned ACC Athlete of the Week honors after impressive performances at the Penn Relays.



At the 2026 Penn Relays, Gary Martin contributed to the Cavaliers distance medley relay (DMR) and 4xMile teams. Running the 1600-meter leg, the Warminster, Pa. native anchored the DMR to a third-place finish in 9:33.13 in the College Men's 4xMile Championship of America. In the men's College Men's 4xMile Championship of America, Martin ran the third leg and recorded the fastest split among all competitors at 3:54.94. This season, he ranks No. 3 in the ACC in the 5000-meters (13:25.42) and No. 7 in the ACC in the 1500m (3:39.92). His 5000-meter time also ranks him in the top 20 nationally as he sits at No. 16.

Gary popped off 👏



Congratulations to Gary Martin on being named 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗠𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗔𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 ⤵️

🗞️: https://t.co/ObsOktq2Un#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/OVsO7eHACW — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) April 28, 2026

𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 😏



Congratulations to Charlotta Sandkulla on being named 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗙𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝗔𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 ⤵️

🗞️: https://t.co/ObsOktq2Un#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/f3pCSHgO3W — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) April 28, 2026

Another ACC weekly honor added to the resume ✍️



Congratulations to Jeremiah Nubbe on being named 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗠𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗙𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝗔𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 for the second time this season⤵️

🗞️: https://t.co/ObsOktq2Un#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/So7WmV5i53 — Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) April 28, 2026

Virginia swept the men's and women's hammer throw at the 2026 Penn Relays, beginning with Charlotta Sandkulla . In the College Women's Hammer Throw Championship, Sandkulla achieved her winning mark on her penultimate throw. The freshman launched one out 67.13m/220-3 to best the second-place finisher by seven meters. Led by Sandkulla, teammate Aixa Corbacho finished fourth in the competition with her mark of 59.64m/195-8. Sandkulla already owns the school record with her mark from the Duke Invitational of 67.13m/220-10.Following suit, Jeremiah Nubbe won the College Men's Hammer Throw Championship by a similar margin. On his third throw of the competition, the senior threw a new personal best of 73.76m/242-0 to ultimately best the field by six meters. Bettering his Virginia No. 2 all-time mark, Nubbe leads the ACC and sits No. 6 in the NCAA this season. Also in Philadelphia, Pa., Nubbe competed in the College Men's Discus Throw Championship throwing for 51.99m/170-7.This marks the second time this season in which Nubbe and Sandkulla have earned the honor and join the list with Will Daley Kendric Curry and Liam Paneque



2026 Virginia Outdoor ACC Weekly Award Winners