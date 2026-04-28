Trio of Cavaliers Earn ACC Athlete of the Week Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced Tuesday (April 28) that Gary Martin, Jeremiah Nubbe and Charlotta Sandkulla of the Virginia men's and women's track and field team earned ACC Athlete of the Week honors after impressive performances at the Penn Relays.
At the 2026 Penn Relays, Gary Martin contributed to the Cavaliers distance medley relay (DMR) and 4xMile teams. Running the 1600-meter leg, the Warminster, Pa. native anchored the DMR to a third-place finish in 9:33.13 in the College Men's 4xMile Championship of America. In the men's College Men's 4xMile Championship of America, Martin ran the third leg and recorded the fastest split among all competitors at 3:54.94. This season, he ranks No. 3 in the ACC in the 5000-meters (13:25.42) and No. 7 in the ACC in the 1500m (3:39.92). His 5000-meter time also ranks him in the top 20 nationally as he sits at No. 16.
Virginia swept the men's and women's hammer throw at the 2026 Penn Relays, beginning with Charlotta Sandkulla. In the College Women's Hammer Throw Championship, Sandkulla achieved her winning mark on her penultimate throw. The freshman launched one out 67.13m/220-3 to best the second-place finisher by seven meters. Led by Sandkulla, teammate Aixa Corbacho finished fourth in the competition with her mark of 59.64m/195-8. Sandkulla already owns the school record with her mark from the Duke Invitational of 67.13m/220-10.
Gary popped off 👏— Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) April 28, 2026
Congratulations to Gary Martin on being named 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗠𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗧𝗿𝗮𝗰𝗸 𝗔𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 ⤵️
🗞️: https://t.co/ObsOktq2Un#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/OVsO7eHACW
𝐃𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐛𝐥𝐞 😏— Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) April 28, 2026
Congratulations to Charlotta Sandkulla on being named 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗪𝗼𝗺𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗙𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝗔𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝘀𝗵𝗺𝗮𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 ⤵️
🗞️: https://t.co/ObsOktq2Un#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/f3pCSHgO3W
Following suit, Jeremiah Nubbe won the College Men's Hammer Throw Championship by a similar margin. On his third throw of the competition, the senior threw a new personal best of 73.76m/242-0 to ultimately best the field by six meters. Bettering his Virginia No. 2 all-time mark, Nubbe leads the ACC and sits No. 6 in the NCAA this season. Also in Philadelphia, Pa., Nubbe competed in the College Men's Discus Throw Championship throwing for 51.99m/170-7.
Another ACC weekly honor added to the resume ✍️— Virginia Track & Field and Cross Country (@UVATFCC) April 28, 2026
Congratulations to Jeremiah Nubbe on being named 𝗔𝗖𝗖 𝗠𝗲𝗻'𝘀 𝗙𝗶𝗲𝗹𝗱 𝗔𝘁𝗵𝗹𝗲𝘁𝗲 𝗼𝗳 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗪𝗲𝗲𝗸 for the second time this season⤵️
🗞️: https://t.co/ObsOktq2Un#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/So7WmV5i53
This marks the second time this season in which Nubbe and Sandkulla have earned the honor and join the list with Will Daley, Kendric Curry and Liam Paneque.
2026 Virginia Outdoor ACC Weekly Award Winners
|Name
|Award
|Date
|Will Daley
|Men's Track
|March 31
|Charlotta Sandkulla
|Women's Field
|March 31
|Kendric Curry
|Men's Freshman
|April 7
|Jeremiah Nubbe
|Men's Field
|April 14
|Liam Paneque
|Men's Freshman
|April 14
|Gary Martin
|Men's Track
|April 28
|Jeremiah Nubbe
|Men's Field
|April 28
|Charlotta Sandkulla
|Women's Field
|April 28
|Charlotta Sandkulla
|Women's Freshman
|April 28
Up Next
The Cavaliers are set to compete at the Larry Ellis Invitational in Princeton, N.J. on Friday and Saturday (May1-2), the Hill City Twilight in Lynchburg, Va. on Saturday (May 2) and the Duke Twilight in Durham, N.C. on Sunday (May 3).