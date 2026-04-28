V8 Nets Second ACC Crew of the Week Honor

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia’s Varsity Eight earned its second ACC Crew of the Week honor after its outstanding performance at the Lake Wheeler Invite on April 24-25 in Raleigh, N.C.

UVA’s Varsity Eight went 3-0 to lead the No. 8 Cavaliers to 14 of 15 race wins at the Lake Wheeler Invite. The V8 posted a pair of wins on April 24, edging runner-up No. 15 Alabama 6:16.090-6:24.170 in its first race and topping No. 14 Miami 6:10.970-6:19.930 in the second race. The V8 cruised past No. 13 Duke 6:09.640-6:20.210 on April 25 as the UVA’s top boat won all three of its races during the invite by eight or more seconds.

The V8 crew comprised of coxswain Brie Joe, stroke Paula Lutz, Skylar Morrison, Elsa Hartman, Flynn Greene, PJ Balazy, Riley Richardson, Madeleine Agudelo and bow Lila Henn.

UVA’s V8 was also named ACC Crew of the Week on March 31.

The No. 8 Cavaliers return to Lake Wheeler for the ACC Championships on Friday-Saturday, May 15-16.