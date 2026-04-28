Virginia to Open South Lawn Club at Scott Stadium This Fall

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — New for the 2026 football season, Virginia Athletics will debut the “South Lawn Club,” an exclusive premium membership add-on designed to deliver unprecedented access to Virginia Football at Scott Stadium. This viewing area places fans on the field alongside the team tunnel, offering an immersive and social game day experience unlike any other.

Limited to just 150 season passes, the South Lawn Club provides VIP field-level viewing with team tunnel hospitality, creating a front-row perspective to the excitement of Cavalier Football. In addition to in-game access, members will receive the full experience of “The Ride,” offering a memorable and behind-the-scenes look at one of Virginia Football’s most iconic traditions.

The season-long add-on is available for $500 per person, with a Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) Annual Fund minimum giving level of $1,750 or more annually. The South Lawn Club is a one-year, non-renewable field pass and game tickets are not included.

A supporter must have football season tickets to be eligible to request and purchase season membership. VAF Sabre Society members and Annual Fund supporters will be prioritized.

Members will enjoy standing-room-only field viewing with cocktail tables, private restrooms and the flexibility to move freely between their assigned seats in the stands and the South Lawn Club throughout the game. The club opens 1.5 hours prior to kickoff and remains accessible until the conclusion of the game, allowing fans to fully experience every moment of game day.

Food and beverage options – including beer, wine, seltzer, soft drinks and snacks will be available for purchase on an à la carte basis. Designed with a vibrant social atmosphere, the South Lawn Club is ideal for entertaining family, friends or clients.

The South Lawn Club represents the newest and most exclusive way to experience Virginia Football at Scott Stadium. Please click here to submit a priority request for the South Lawn Club membership by Monday, June 1. Qualifying to request does not guarantee assignment. You can complete the interest form here to receive more information on Scott Stadium premium seating or email Virginia Athletics Foundation at vafweb@virginia.edu or call 434-982-5555 (ext. 1).

The Cavaliers will host six games at Scott Stadium in 2026, including ACC matchups against Syracuse (Oct. 10), Duke (Oct. 23 or 24), Cal (Nov. 14) and North Carolina (Nov. 21). Virginia will also host inaugural home series against non-conference opponents Norfolk State (Sept. 11) and Delaware (Sept. 26).