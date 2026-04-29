Swim & DiveSwim & Dive
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Claire Curzan Named Academic All-America Team Member of the Year

Claire Curzan is the sixth Cavalier ever across any sport to be named the Academic All-American of the Year for their sport. Anna Moesch and Katie Grimes also earned Academic All-America honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia junior Claire Curzan (Cary, N.C.) was named the CSC Academic All-America Team Member of the Year for swimming and diving in honors announced Tuesday (April 28) by College Sports Communicators.

Curzan was also one of three Cavaliers voted to the CSC Academic All-America teams, earning first-team honors. Sophomores Anna Moesch and Katie Grimes were voted to the second team.

Curzan is the third Cavalier swimmer to be named the Academic All-American of the Year, joining Lexi Cuomo, who earned the honor in 2023, and Gretchen Walsh in 2025. This is the sixth time that a Cavalier has earned the top honor in any sport.

Curzan is an Applied Statistics major with a 3.87 GPA. She won her third consecutive NCAA title in the 200-yard backstroke and back-to-back titles in the 100-yard backstroke. For the second year in a row, she swam on the NCAA champion relays in the 200- and 400-yard freestyle and the 200- and 400-yard medleys in helping the Cavaliers to their sixth consecutive national championship.

She is a 21-time All-American with five individual and eight relay NCAA titles in her first three seasons. Curzan has captured 18 conference championships and was named ACC Championship Most Valuable Women’s Swimmer of the Meet this past season after winning a pair of individual races and swimming on three champion relays. She was also voted the co-ACC Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

This is Curzan’s second straight year earning first-team Academic All-America honors. Moesch and Grimes have earned the accolade in their first year of eligibility for the award.

Since 1952, College Sports Communicators (formerly CoSIDA) has bestowed Academic All-American recognition on male and female athletes in Divisions I, II, and III of the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA), as well as athletes in the NAIA, other U.S. four-year schools, two-year colleges and Canadian universities, covering all championship sports. The award honors student-athletes who have performed well academically and athletically while regularly competing for their institution.

During the 1987–88 academic year, College Sports Communicators began selecting one student as the most outstanding team member. In 1996, CSC began selecting two outstanding team members yearly, one each from the college and university divisions. In 2011–12, when the program was expanded to include four sets of teams (Division I, Division II, Division III and a College Division), four winners were chosen, one from each division. Swimming & Diving was part of the At-Large program until 2022-23, when it was given its own category.

NCAA DIVISION I

 CSC Academic All-America® Team Member of the Year:  Claire Curzan, University of Virginia

FIRST TEAM

Name

School

Yr.

GPA

Major

Lucy Bell (2)

Stanford University

Sr.

3.80

Design

Caroline Bricker (2)

Stanford University

Jr.

3.79

Human Biology

Claire Curzan (1)

Virginia

Jr.

3.87

Applied Statistics

Erin Gemmell

The University of Texas at Austin

Jr.

4.00

Plan II Honors

Torri Huske (1)

Stanford University

Sr.

3.78

Design

Emily Jones (3)

University of Alabama

Sr.

4.00

Sport Management

Gena Jorgenson (3)

University of Nebraska

Sr.

3.95

Biological Sciences

Brady Kendall

University of Michigan

Sr.

4.00

Pharmacy

Letitia Sim

University of Michigan

Sr.

4.00

Applied Exercise Science

 

SECOND TEAM

Name

 

School

Yr.

GPA

Anita Bottazzo

University of Florida

So.

3.76

Biotechnology

Ela Freiman

San Jose State University

Gr.

3.80/4.00

Biomedical Engineering

Miranda Grana

Indiana University

Sr.

3.74

Sport Marketing & Management

Katie Grimes

Virginia

So.

3.99

Arts & Sciences

Gigi Johnson

Stanford University

Sr.

3.66

Psychology

Emily Lundgren (1) (4)

Washington State University

Sr.

4.00

Digital Technology & Culture

Anna Moesch

Virginia

So.

3.58

Undeclared

Sophie Verzyl

University of South Carolina

Sr.

3.80/3.80

Sport & Entertainment Management (G)

 

THIRD TEAM

Name

 

School

Yr.

GPA

Sydney Bergstrom

University of Pennsylvania

Sr.

3.74

Mathematics

Reese Cole

Rice University

So.

4.00

Sports Med. & Exerc. Physiology & Neuroscience

Mya DeWitt

Indiana University

Sr.

3.81

Exercise Science

Nina Janmyr

Harvard University

Sr.

3.83

Applied Mathematics

Shiyun Lai

University of Kansas

Jr.

3.89

Liberal Arts & Sciences

Sydney Lu

Harvard University

Sr.

3.65

Applied Mathematics

Anya Mostek

Harvard University

Sr.

3.65

Applied Mathematics

(1) = 1st team Academic All-America® in 2024-25
(2) = 2nd team Academic All-America® in 2024-25
(3) = 3rd team Academic All-America® in 2024-25
(4) = 3rd team Academic All-America® in 2023-24

 