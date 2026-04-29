Cavaliers Selected to Chapel Hill Regional as No. 6 Seed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The NCAA women’s golf selection committee announced Wednesday (April 29) that Virginia will be the No. 6 seed at the Chapel Hill Regional at the UNC Finley Golf Course. The 54-hole regional championship takes place May 11-13.
Virginia’s selection marks its 20th selection to an NCAA Regional Championship in 22 competitive seasons following the program’s inaugural season in 2004; the 2020 championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Chapel Hill Regional will serve as one of six regional sites to determine the participants in the 2026 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship. Each regional site is made up of 12 teams and six individuals not on those teams.
The low five teams (30 teams total) and the low individual not on those teams (six individuals total) will advance to the finals. Tiebreakers and playoffs will be used to determine advancement to the finals. The NCAA Championship is set for May 22-27 at the Omni LaCosta Resort in Carlsbad, Calif.
The field at the Chapel Hill regional site includes (in seed order): 1. Texas, 2. North Carolina, 3. Mississippi St., 4. Oklahoma St., 5. Kent State, 6. Virginia, 7. Michigan St., 8. NC State, 9. High Point, 10. Furman, 11. Richmond, 12. Howard.
NCAA Regional Fields:
Ann Arbor Regional
Course: University of Michigan Golf Course; Host: Michigan
Teams
- USC
- Duke
- UCF
- Oklahoma
- Ohio State
- Northwestern
- Kansas
- Texas Tech
- UNLV
- Columbia
- Quinnipiac
- Oakland
Individuals
- Trinity Beth, Georgia
- Isabella McCauley, Minnesota
- Marianna Mesones, Minnesota
- Alexis Vakasiuola, Grand Canyon
- Lauren Sung, Michigan
- Yanah Rolston, IU Indy
Chapel Hill Regional
Course: UNC Finley Golf Course; Host: North Carolina
Teams
- Texas
- North Carolina
- Mississippi State
- Oklahoma State
- Kent State
- Virginia
- Michigan State
- NC State
- High Point
- Furman
- Richmond
- Howard
Individuals
- Pinky Chaisilprungruang, Charlotte
- Thanana Kotchasanmanee, Princeton
- Victoria Levy, UNCW
- Zoe Duval, Appalachian State
- Caroline Patterson, UNC Asheville
- Norah Seidl, Montana State
Simpsonville Regional
Course: Louisville Golf Club; Host: Louisville
Teams
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Iowa State
- Ole Miss
- Houston
- Virginia Tech
- Kansas State
- Indiana
- College of Charleston
- Xavier
- Western Kentucky
- Murray State
Individuals
- Eila Galitsky, South Carolina
- Barbara Car, Old Dominion
- Maylis Lamoure, South Carolina
- Maria Jose Barragan, BYU
- Isabella Johnson, Middle Tennessee
- Sloane Biddle, Belmont
Stanford Regional
Course: Stanford Golf Course; Host: Stanford
Teams
- Stanford
- Pepperdine
- Vanderbilt
- Arizona State
- Missouri
- Arizona
- Cal State Fullerton
- Illinois
- Oregon State
- Cal Poly
- South Dakota State
- Navy
Individuals
- Emma Bunch, New Mexico State
- Leia Chung, Boise State
- Kelsey Kim, Santa Clara
- Adora Liu, California
- Eva Pett, San Francisco
- Madison Le, Long Beach State
Tallahassee Regional
Course: Seminole Legacy Gold Club; Host: Florida State
Teams
- Florida
- Wake Forest
- UCLA
- Florida State
- Eastern Michigan
- Kentucky
- Purdue
- Clemson
- ULM
- North Florida
- Little Rock
- UTRGV
Individuals
- Vairana Heck, South Carolina
- Natachanok Tuwannarux, Alabama
- Molly McLean, South Carolina
- Vanessa Zhang, Harvard
- Isaka Sakashita, Stetson
- Carmen Fletcher, Alabama State
Waco Regional
Course: Ridgewood Country Club; Host: Baylor
Teams
- Texas A&M
- Oregon
- Tennessee
- SMU
- Baylor
- LSU
- TCU
- Tulsa
- Colorado
- Northern Arizona
- Tarleton State
- Prairie View A&M
Individuals
- Ryann Honea, Abilene Christian
- Grace Quintanilla, Texas State
- Madison Chanthapanya, North Texas
- Yvonne Chamness, Texas State
- Bouquet Subsomboon, North Texas
- Sara Pihlajamaki, Houston Christian