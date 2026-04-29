Cavaliers Selected to Chapel Hill Regional as No. 6 Seed

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The NCAA women’s golf selection committee announced Wednesday (April 29) that Virginia will be the No. 6 seed at the Chapel Hill Regional at the UNC Finley Golf Course. The 54-hole regional championship takes place May 11-13.



Virginia’s selection marks its 20th selection to an NCAA Regional Championship in 22 competitive seasons following the program’s inaugural season in 2004; the 2020 championship was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



The Chapel Hill Regional will serve as one of six regional sites to determine the participants in the 2026 NCAA Women’s Golf Championship. Each regional site is made up of 12 teams and six individuals not on those teams.

The low five teams (30 teams total) and the low individual not on those teams (six individuals total) will advance to the finals. Tiebreakers and playoffs will be used to determine advancement to the finals. The NCAA Championship is set for May 22-27 at the Omni LaCosta Resort in Carlsbad, Calif.

The field at the Chapel Hill regional site includes (in seed order): 1. Texas, 2. North Carolina, 3. Mississippi St., 4. Oklahoma St., 5. Kent State, 6. Virginia, 7. Michigan St., 8. NC State, 9. High Point, 10. Furman, 11. Richmond, 12. Howard.

NCAA Regional Fields:

Ann Arbor Regional

Course: University of Michigan Golf Course; Host: Michigan

Teams

USC Duke UCF Oklahoma Ohio State Northwestern Kansas Texas Tech UNLV Columbia Quinnipiac Oakland

Individuals

Trinity Beth, Georgia

Isabella McCauley, Minnesota

Marianna Mesones, Minnesota

Alexis Vakasiuola, Grand Canyon

Lauren Sung, Michigan

Yanah Rolston, IU Indy

Chapel Hill Regional

Course: UNC Finley Golf Course; Host: North Carolina

Teams

Texas North Carolina Mississippi State Oklahoma State Kent State Virginia Michigan State NC State High Point Furman Richmond Howard

Individuals

Pinky Chaisilprungruang, Charlotte

Thanana Kotchasanmanee, Princeton

Victoria Levy, UNCW

Zoe Duval, Appalachian State

Caroline Patterson, UNC Asheville

Norah Seidl, Montana State

Simpsonville Regional

Course: Louisville Golf Club; Host: Louisville

Teams

Arkansas Auburn Iowa State Ole Miss Houston Virginia Tech Kansas State Indiana College of Charleston Xavier Western Kentucky Murray State

Individuals

Eila Galitsky, South Carolina

Barbara Car, Old Dominion

Maylis Lamoure, South Carolina

Maria Jose Barragan, BYU

Isabella Johnson, Middle Tennessee

Sloane Biddle, Belmont



Stanford Regional

Course: Stanford Golf Course; Host: Stanford

Teams

Stanford Pepperdine Vanderbilt Arizona State Missouri Arizona Cal State Fullerton Illinois Oregon State Cal Poly South Dakota State Navy

Individuals

Emma Bunch, New Mexico State

Leia Chung, Boise State

Kelsey Kim, Santa Clara

Adora Liu, California

Eva Pett, San Francisco

Madison Le, Long Beach State



Tallahassee Regional

Course: Seminole Legacy Gold Club; Host: Florida State

Teams

Florida Wake Forest UCLA Florida State Eastern Michigan Kentucky Purdue Clemson ULM North Florida Little Rock UTRGV

Individuals

Vairana Heck, South Carolina

Natachanok Tuwannarux, Alabama

Molly McLean, South Carolina

Vanessa Zhang, Harvard

Isaka Sakashita, Stetson

Carmen Fletcher, Alabama State



Waco Regional

Course: Ridgewood Country Club; Host: Baylor

Teams

Texas A&M Oregon Tennessee SMU Baylor LSU TCU Tulsa Colorado Northern Arizona Tarleton State Prairie View A&M

Individuals