No. 23 Virginia Tops George Mason on Tuesday Night

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In the opening game of an eight-game homestand, the No. 23 Virginia baseball team (30-16) downed the George Mason Patriots (19-23) 5-1 on Tuesday night (April 28) at Disharoon Park.

The Cavaliers picked up their 15th comeback victory on Tuesday after allowing the opening run in the top of the third. UVA ended the midweek contest by plating the final five runs of the game.

UVA starter Max Stammel only allowed an unearned run in four innings of one-hit ball with four strikeouts on Tuesday. Lucas Hartman picked up his team-leading ninth win of the season by throwing another scoreless relief outing.

To pace the Virginia offense on Tuesday, RJ Holmes and Joe Tiroly each tallied a pair of base knocks and drove in a run. The UVA trio of Jake Weatherspoon, Kyle Johnson and Sam Harris each recorded a double on the evening.