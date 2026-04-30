Cavaliers Hosting NCAA First and Second Round Matches

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team (22-4) begins its run in the 2026 NCAA Men’s Tennis Team Championship by hosting the Charlottesville Regional on Friday and Saturday, May 1-2.

The matches are scheduled to be played outdoors at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort. Please monitor Virginia’s social media accounts for any weather-related changes.

PARKING NOTE: There are multiple events taking place at the Boar's Head Sports Club this weekend. Parking will not be available adjacent to the tennis courts and squash facilities. Please enter the grounds through the main resort entrance and follow Event Parking signs.

Admission is free for the matches.

2026 NCAA TENNIS CHAMPIONSHIP – CHARLOTTESVILLE REGIONAL

FRIDAY, MAY 1 (MEN)

12 p.m. Columbia vs. St. John's

3 p.m. (4) VIRGINIA vs. Rider

SATURDAY, MAY 2 (WOMEN)

11 a.m. Liberty vs. Washington

2 p.m. (7) VIRGINIA vs. Saint Francis

SATURDAY, MAY 2 (MEN)

5 p.m. Second Round Match

SUNDAY, MAY 3 (WOMEN)

1 p.m. Second Round Match

MATCH INFORMATION

Live streaming and live scoring will be available for all matches.

The higher-seeded matches will be part of the CrackedRaquets CrossCourt Coverage

The winner of the Charlottesville Regional will take on the winner of the Columbia Regional (South Carolina, Richmond, North Carolina, Michigan State).

VIRGINIA IN THE NCAA CHAMPIONSHIP

The Cavaliers are looking for their seventh NCAA title. Virginia most recently won back-to-back NCAA titles in 2022 and 2023.

This is Virginia's 22nd-straight NCAA Championship appearance and its 21st time hosting a regional.

The Cavaliers have advanced to the NCAA Round of 16 in 19 of the last 20 championships, the quarterfinals in 18 of the last 20, the semifinals in 12 of the past 18 and played in eight of the last 14 finals.

Virginia is the No. 4 seed in this year’s tournament.

Last year, Virginia advanced to the quarterfinals, the No. 7 Cavaliers narrowly falling 4-3 to then-No. 2 TCU.

CAVALIER NOTES

Virginia came in at No. 5 in this week's ITA team rankings. The Cavaliers have been ranked in the top five all season.

The Cavaliers finished as the runner-up in the ACC Men’s Tennis Championship for the third consecutive season.

Keegan Rice leads the team with a 30-5 record, going 16-2 in the dual match season.

Junior Dylan Dietrich, the ACC Player of the Year and the current resident in the No. 1 spot in the ITA singles rankings, has recorded the most dual match singles victories this season. He enters the NCAA Championship with a 19-1 mark on court one and a 24-4 record overall.

Måns Dahlberg has reached the 20-singles victory mark for the second straight year, heading into the NCAA Championship with a 24-11 record. He has compiled a 13-5 dual match record playing on courts four through six and won all three of his matches in the ACC Championship.

Sophomores Stiles Brockett (22-12) and Jangjun Kim (21-9) have also hit the 20-win mark.

Stiles Brockett is 11-7 in dual match play on courts four through six.

Jangjun Kim is 12-6 in the spring on courts two through four.

Andres Santamarta Roig, the final ACC Freshman of the Week of this season (April 14), has compiled a 14-4 record in the spring season with four wins over ranked opponents.

Senior Douglas Yaffa currently sits on a 12-5 record, going 4-1 in dual matches on six.

The Cavaliers have three other players appearing in the latest ITA singles rankings: Rice at No. 20, Santamarta Roig at No. 55 and Kim at No. 116.

As for doubles, reigning NCAA Doubles Champions Dahlberg and Dietrich are No. 12, Dietrich and Brockett are No. 15 and Dahlberg and Kim are No. 57.

Dahlberg and Kim lead the doubles effort in the dual match season with an 11-7 mark while Dietrich and Brockett follow closely behind with a 9-6 record.

Santamarta Roig and Rice, often the Cavaliers' third doubles pairing, are 5-6.

SCOUTING RIDER, COLUMBIA & ST. JOHN'S