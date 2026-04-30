Cavaliers Primed for Rematch with Top-Seeded Notre Dame in ACC Tournament

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — No. 4 seed Virginia (8-6) returns to the postseason Friday (May 1), when the Cavaliers take on top-seeded Notre Dame (10-1) in the first semifinal game of the 2026 Allstate Atlantic Coast Conference Men’s Lacrosse Championship.

Opening faceoff from American Legion Memorial Stadium (Charlotte, N.C.) is set for 5 p.m. on ACC Network and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).

The Cavaliers are the nation's only team this season to knock off Notre Dame, which is ranked No. 1 in this week's USILA coaches poll and Inside Lacrosse media poll.

A WIN FOR THE CAVALIERS WOULD...

Be UVA's first in the ACC Tournament since winning the championship game over the Fighting Irish at Klöckner Stadium in 2019.

Improve their all-time ACC Tournament record to 24-21, dating back to the event's inception in 1989. In 44 tournament games played, UVA has scored 477 goals, while its opponents have totaled 473.

Mark their second over a No. 1-ranked Notre Dame squad this season. UVA defeated the Irish 11-9 in thrilling fashion at Klöckner Stadium on March 28.

Mark only the second instance in program history in which UVA has knocked off a No. 1 team twice in the same season. The other was in 2023, when the Wahoos defeated top-ranked Notre Dame in both regular-season meetings.