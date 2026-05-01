Virginia Downs Rider to Advance to NCAA Second Round

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 5 Virginia men’s tennis team (23-4) won 4-0 over Rider (12-8) on Friday (May 1) to advance to the second round of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Tennis Championship at the Virginia Tennis Facility at the Boar’s Head Resort.

Virginia will square off next against Columbia (17-7) at home on Saturday, May 2, at 5 p.m. in the second round. Admission is free.

Freshman Andres Santamarta Roig and senior Douglas Yaffa began the action with a 6-2 win on doubles court two. Sophomores Keegan Rice and Stiles Brockett followed shortly behind, sealing the doubles point for Virginia with a 6-2 win of their own on court three.

Senior Måns Dahlberg notched the first singles point for the Cavaliers, cruising to a 6-1, 6-1 win on five. No. 21 Rice picked up a 6-0, 6-2 win on two to bring the score to 3-0 before No. 1 Dietrich clinched the match victory for Virginia with his 6-2, 6-4 victory on the top court.

MATCH NOTES

Virginia is the No. 4 seed in the tournament and the No. 5 team in the ITA team rankings.

The Cavaliers are 1-0 all-time against Rider.

Rice leads the team with a 31-5 record, going 17-2 in singles this spring.

Dietrich improves to 20-1 on court one this spring.

Dahlberg improves to 25-11 with a 14-5 mark in dual match play.

SECOND ROUND MATCH INFORMATION

Admission is free.

The match will be covered in the Cracked Racquets CrossCourt Cast on their YouTube.

Individual court streams will also be available on VirginiaSports.com.

Live scoring will be available for the match.

The winner of the Charlottesville Regional will take on the winner of the Columbia Regional.

#5 Virginia 4, Rider 0

Singles competition

1. #1 Dylan Dietrich (VA) def. Cole Thurger (RU) 6-2, 6-4

2. #21 Keegan Rice (VA) def. Matteus Froberg Dahlin (RU) 6-0, 6-2

3. #58 Andres Santamarta Roig (VA) vs. Heath Paul Waters (RU) 6-3, 3-5 UF

4. Stiles Brockett (VA) vs. Axel Engstrom (RU) 6-1, 5-2 UF

5. Mans Dahlberg (VA) def. Nathan Slattery (RU) 6-1, 6-1

6. Douglas Yaffa (VA) vs. Matthew Griscti (RU) 6-3, 5-1 UF

Doubles competition

1. #12 Mans Dahlberg/Dylan Dietrich (VA) vs. Matteus Froberg Dahlin/Cole Thurger (RU) 3-5 UF

2. Andres Santamarta Roig/Douglas Yaffa (VA) def. Ibrahim Turgambekov/Heath Paul Waters (RU) 6-2

3. Stiles Brockett/Keegan Rice (VA) def. Roger Pelaez Martinez/Axel Engstrom (RU) 6-2

Order of finish: Doubles (2,3); Singles (5,2,1)

T-1:45 A-387