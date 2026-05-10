Cavaliers Open Play at NCAA Chapel Hill Regional on Monday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Virginia women’s golf team is set to open competition at the 2026 Chapel Hill Regional at UNC Finley Golf Course starting Monday (May 11). The Cavaliers are the No. 6 seed in the 12-team regional that runs through Wednesday (May 13).

UVA will be paired with Kent State and Oklahoma State. Those teams will tee off starting at 8 a.m. from the 10th tee.

How to Follow

Live scoring for the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional will be provided through Scoreboard powered by Clippd.

Live coverage of every NCAA Division I regional will be provided by Babygrande Golf.

Format

Each regional site is a 54-hole event with a single-round scheduled for Monday through Wednesday. The top five teams (30 teams total) and the low individual (six individuals total) not on an advancing team from each regional site qualify for the national championships. The NCAA Championships are set for May 22-27 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, Calif.

Regional History

This year’s regional marks the 20th time Virginia has received a bid to the NCAA Championships in 22 competitive seasons since the program’s inaugural season in 2004. Virginia will be looking to advance to the NCAA Championships for the 16th time in the program’s 23-year history. Last season, the Cavaliers were third at the Charlottesville Regional. Virginia was led by Megan Propeck who tied for fourth (E, 213) and received a lift from Kennedy Swedick who carded a career-best 68 in her final round as a substitute.

UVA has never won a regional but finished as the runners-up in 2022 and 2018. Virginia was third in 2025, 2024 and 2011, fourth in 2023, 2019 and 2009 and has been fifth five times (2015, 2012, 2010, 2008, 2005). UVA has had three first-place individual finishers at NCAA Regionals. Calle Nielson was the first to accomplish the feat, placing first in 2010 at the West Regional at Stanford. In 2016, Elizabeth Szokol shared first-place honors, also at the Stanford Golf Course. Sambach became the third Cavalier to achieve the honor in 2023.

The Field

The field at the Chapel Hill regional site includes (in seed order): 1. Texas, 2. North Carolina, 3. Mississippi State, 4. Oklahoma State, 5. Kent State, 6. Virginia, 7. Michigan State, 8. NC State, 9. High Point, 10. Furman, 11. Richmond and 12. Howard

All-ACC

Virginia junior Jaclyn LaHa was named to the 15-member 2026 All-Atlantic Coast Conference team. LaHa ranks No. 37 in the NCAA individual rankings and marks her first appearance on the All-ACC team. LaHa has recorded six top-10 finishes in nine tournaments this season and recorded her first career medalist honors at the Terps Invitational, winning the competition with a score of 5-under 211.

UVA Regional Lineup

The Cavalier lineup will feature Jaclyn LaHa, Remi Bacardi, Kennedy Swedick, Mira Berglund, and Elsie MacCleery. Miranda Lu will be available as an alternate.