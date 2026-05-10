Paone Lifts Virginia Over Cal to Even Series

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Behind a dazzling pitching performance from John Paone, the No. 23 Virginia baseball team (33-17, 13-13 ACC) downed the Cal Golden Bears (26-24, 9-17 ACC) 2-1 on Saturday afternoon (May 9) at Disharoon Park.

In the longest outing by a Cavalier pitcher this season, Paone tossed 7.2 innings of one-run ball and fanned a season-high nine batters. Despite outdueling Cal’s Gavin Eddy, Paone was dealt a no-decision. Tyler Kapa picked up his second win of the campaign on Saturday in relief.

On a day when runs were hard to come by, the Virginia offense manufactured a run in the seventh and eighth innings, which proved enough to even the series.

Antoino Perrotta went 2-for-2 with a double in the contest, while Joe Tiroly added a base knock to pace the UVA offense.