Paone Takes Step Forward With Dazzling Effort

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — As John Paone walked from the mound to the home dugout during a break in the eighth inning Saturday afternoon, fans at Disharoon Park stood and saluted him with a thunderous ovation.

The University of Virginia freshman heard the applause, and it was a moment he won’t soon forget.

“I was saying to one of my teammates, this is the loudest the Dish has ever been, not even just that, but all game,” Paone said. “The fans we have, they're amazing. They come out, they support no matter what, and it's great.”

The cheers for Paone were richly deserved. To avoid a series loss to ACC foe California, No. 23 UVA needed to win Saturday. Thanks in large part to Paone’s performance, the Cavaliers did so, rallying to edge the Golden Bears 2-1.

In 7.2 innings, his longest appearance for Virginia, the 6-foot-3, 210-pound right-hander faced 27 batters. Paone struck out a season-high nine, walked none and allowed only two hits.

“John was unbelievable today,” said fellow pitcher Kyle Johnson, whom head coach Chris Pollard used as the designated hitter Saturday. “It was a ridiculous performance.”

A graduate of Lawrence Academy in Massachusetts, Paone has made 13 appearances for the Wahoos this season, all starts. Not everything has gone smoothly for him.

“It’s been definitely difficult,” said Paone, who lowered his earned-run average to 4.91, “but I have a great coaching staff behind me. I have great teammates, great veteran teammates. They've done this a long time, so any question I have, anything I'm doing poorly, they're not afraid to tell me, and I'll go and ask questions.

“I started off strong, and then kind of hit a little lull period, and now I think we're back. It's all about stacking days, so that's what we're looking to do.”

In the final game of a series in which each team has won once, No. 23 UVA hosts Cal at 1 p.m. Sunday at Disharoon Park.

Paone, whose fastball consistently reached 95 and 96 mph, wasn’t the only dominant pitcher at the Dish on Saturday. Cal starter Gavin Eddy, a junior right-hander, struck out 14.

“He was electric,” Pollard said. “There were two really good arms going head to head, and John had to match him, and again he was tough enough to do that.”

The Hoos (33-17 overall, 13-13 ACC) didn’t get their first hit until the fifth, when first baseman Antonio Perrotta singled up the middle. But they tied the game at 1-1 in the seventh and went ahead 2-1 in the eighth on catcher Jake Weatherspoon’s RBI groundout.

Reliever Tyler Kapa recorded the final four outs for UVA to set up a winner-takes-the-series finale Sunday at the Dish.

“Whatever it takes,” Pollard said after his team ended a four-game losing streak in ACC play. “That's where we are right now. It's not a Picasso, but whatever it takes to get the job done right now. We'll fight our way to the other side of this. We're a better offensive club [than it showed Saturday]. But in the meantime, just whatever it takes to win a ball game. And we were tough today.”