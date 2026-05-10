Tiroly Hits Three Home Runs in Defeat to Cal

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In the penultimate home game of the regular season, the No. 23 Virginia baseball team (33-18, 13-14 ACC) fell 8-7 to the Cal Golden Bears (27-24, 10-17) at Disharoon Park on Sunday afternoon (May 10).

Despite the loss, UVA’s Joe Tiroly hit three home runs in Sunday’s rubber match. Tiroly is just the seventh Cavalier in program history to hit three dingers in the same game and the second to accomplish the feat this season.

Virginia jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the opening three innings before Cal stormed to take control of the game with a grand slam in the seventh.

Kyle Johnson was dealt a no-decision as UVA’s starter on Sunday after surrendering four runs on four hits in six innings pitched. Lucas Hartman was tagged with the loss after giving up the Cal grand slam in the seventh.

Before the game started, Virginia hosted a Senior Day ceremony to celebrate the careers of Noah Jouras, Kevin Jaxel, Joe Colucci, Lucas Hartman, Harrison Didawick and Dean Kampschror.