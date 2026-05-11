Cavaliers Set to Host Richmond in Home Finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – For the final home game of the 2026 regular season, the Virginia baseball team (33-18) will welcome the Richmond Spiders (30-21) to Disharoon Park on Tuesday (May 12).
HOW TO FOLLOW
Watch: ACCNX
Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM)
Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com
Probable Starting Pitchers:
Tuesday – 1 PM
Richmond: RHP Khris Morris (0-0, 9.28 ERA, 10.2 IP, 4 BB, 7 SO)
Virginia: LHP Max Stammel (3-4, 6.56 ERA, 48.0 IP, 19 BB, 25 SO)
GAMEDAY PARKING AND ENTRY
- Free parking is available on a first-come, first-served basis in all of the JPJ lots (South, West, Garage, & East).
- A valid ticket is required for entry. Guests may be asked to show their ticket more than once. Patrons entering through the left field entrance at Disharoon Park should be prepared to present their ticket upon entry.
LEADING OFF
- Entering the midweek, Virginia is averaging 8.0 runs per game, which ranks 38th in the country and eighth in the league. Overall, UVA has scored the 32nd-most runs in the country at 406.
- UVA’s 88 home runs have powered the power surge through the first 51 games of the season. The 88 blasts rank 17th nationally and third in the ACC. In 2025, the Cavaliers hit 69 home runs in 50 games as a team.
- A trio of Cavaliers were named to national award semifinalist lists, headlined by Lucas Hartman on the National Pitcher of the Year and Stopper of the Year lists. Tyler Kapa joins Hartman on the Stopper of the Year list, while Eric Becker landed on the Brooks Wallace Award list for top shortstop in the country.
- With the midweek win over George Mason, UVA picked up its 30th win of the year. Virginia is one of five ACC programs to tally 19 30-win campaigns since 2006. The Cavaliers join the likes of Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Florida State and NC State.
- Since the start of the 2021 season, Virginia is 155-45 at Disharoon Park, including a record of 22-8 this season.
AGAINST RICHMOND
- In a series that dates back to the very beginning of Virginia baseball, the Cavaliers and Spiders have met 152 times on the baseball diamond, with UVA winning 90 of those matchups.
- The first-ever game on record in Virginia baseball history came against Richmond, a 13-4 UVA victory on April 20, 1889, in the season opener.
- Dating back to the start of the 2004 season, Virginia has taken 20 of the last 21 meetings but fell in the 2025 contest.
- Virginia enters the midweek contest with a record of 41-14 all-time against Richmond in games played in Charlottesville.
- In the 2025 meeting, Ryan Osinski’s 3.1 innings of scoreless ball and a Henry Godbout homer were not enough as Spiders topped the Cavaliers in a 6-2 contest. The defeat snapped Virginia’s 31-game home midweek win streak that dated back to 2022.
ON THE MOUND
- For the third consecutive midweek, sophomore Max Stammel will get the ball in the midweek for UVA.
- On the year, Stammel is 3-4 with a 6.56 ERA in 48 innings pitched with 50 strikeouts.
- In his other two midweek starts this season, Stammel tossed 7.2 innings of two-run ball with nine strikeouts against Liberty and George Mason.
ON SENIOR WEEKEND
- To close out the home ACC slate for 2026, the Virginia Cavaliers dropped a weekend senior weekend.
- UVA’s lone win of the series came in game two behind a strong pitching performance from John Paone. The freshman went a season-long 7.2 innings with nine strikeouts. The nine strikeouts were the most by a UVA freshman in a game since Tomas Valincius fanned 10 against Rice on Feb. 16, 2025, as part of the Puerto Rico Challenge.
- In the weekend finale, Joey Tiroly became just the seventh player in program history to homer three times in the same game and the first to do it at home since Henry Ford in 2024.
FELL INTO THE PITT & WENT UNDRAFTED
- For the final ACC series in April, Virginia was swept by the Pitt Panthers at Charles L. Cost Field.
- The series opener on Friday saw Zach Jackson and Joe Tiroly each homer to push the season team total to 76. With the 76 long balls, the 2026 squad passes the 2022 team for the third-most home runs in a season.
- Saturday was the first game since a 4-0 win over Miami on March 27, 2021, that the Virginia offense was held to a single base knock.
- Pitt became the first ACC team to sweep UVA in a three-game series on the road since Notre Dame in 2023.
TAMING THE TIGERS
- To claim its fifth ACC series victory of the season, the Virginia Cavaliers took the opening game and the rubber match from the Clemson Tigers.
- It was the ninth series win for the Cavaliers over the Tigers in 12 tries since the start of the 2006 season.
- In game one, Henry Zatkowski tossed seven innings of two earned run ball while tying a career-high in strikeouts with 10. AJ Gracia homered in the contest, while Jake Weatherspoon’s bases-clearing three-run double in the sixth proved to be the difference in the 6-4 contest.
- With Eric Becker and AJ Gracia both out of the lineup, UVA got a pair of home runs from Harrison Didawick and 4.1 innings of one-run ball from John Paone to clinch the series win with a 5-4 victory.
SOUTH BEND SLUGGERS
- En route to its first series at Notre Dame since 2019, the Virginia offense came alive by crushing 10 home runs over the course of the weekend.
- In game one, Harrison Didawick cemented his place in the Virginia Blue & Orange as the senior moved to second all-time on the career home run list with a pair of dingers. With the game tied at four in the ninth, a Zach Jackson long ball opened the floodgates as Virginia won 8-4.
- To take the series, UVA exploded for 20 runs on 18 hits, including six home runs from five different Cavaliers in a 20-5 thrashing.
MIDSEASON HONORS FOR THE HOOS
- As the calendar turns to April, several Hoos have garnered national attention for their stellar play over the first half of the season.
- Four different Hoos found themselves on the various Perfect Game Midseason All-American teams when the publication announced its selections on Wednesday. AJ Gracia led the way on the first team while Lucas Hartman and Eric Becker landed on the second and third teams, respectively. Noah Yoder was named to the Freshman second team to round out the Virginia quartet.
- D1Baseball also announced its midseason accolades on Wednesday as Lucas Hartman earned second team Midseason All-American honors.
- To go along with his midseason All-American honors, Gracia was named to the Golden Spikes Midseason Watch List. The UVA outfielder was one of 45 amateur baseball players who were named to the watch list.