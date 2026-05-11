Heartbroken Hoos Look Forward With Optimism

By Jeff White (jwhite@virginia.edu)

VirginiaSports.com

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — It wasn’t a topic that members of the University of Virginia men’s lacrosse team discussed regularly. They focused instead on making each day a productive one and “enjoying the journey,” head coach Lars Tiffany said. There was no question, however, about the Cavaliers’ goal this year.

They wanted to end the season as one of the teams playing at Scott Stadium, the site of Championship Weekend in this year’s NCAA tournament. That won’t happen. In a first-round game Sunday night at Klöckner Stadium, No. 5 seed UVA lost 14-10 to Georgetown.

If the Wahoos are inside Scott Stadium on Memorial Day Weekend, it will be as spectators, not participants.

“That’s a tough one,” close defenseman John Schroter said Sunday night. “Of course it was on everyone's mind since August. But we took one day at a time, one practice at a time, one game at a time, not looking too far ahead.”

Early last week, Tiffany called the Hoos’ season a “a hair-raising, death-defying roller coaster journey.” That description still seems apt.

Along the way, there were resounding victories in Tiffany’s 10th season at Virginia. The Cavaliers defeated Duke in the regular season for the first time since 2004, and they knocked off top-ranked Notre Dame twice. UVA followed its second win over the Fighting Irish by thrashing North Carolina 16-6 in the ACC championship game in Charlotte, N.C.

“When we're playing at our best, it's unbelievable,” said Schroter, one of four UVA players named to the All-ACC team, along with midfielder Ryan Colsey and the Millon brothers, attackmen McCabe and Brendan.

Too often, though, Virginia wasn’t playing at its best. One-goal defeats to Johns Hopkins and Maryland easily could have gone the other way, but there also were one-sided losses to Richmond, Towson and, in the season finale, to Georgetown.

Tiffany opened his postgame media availability Sunday night by apologizing to UVA fans for his team’s sloppy play against Georgetown (11-4), which advances to meet Duke (10-4) in the NCAA quarterfinals.

“The ups and downs of this season will give you an ulcer, a headache or whatever,” Tiffany said. “We can play some great lacrosse at times. And, unfortunately, today was one of those days we don't put our best foot forward.”

The Cavaliers (10-7) turned the ball over 21 times against the Hoyas (11-4). Georgetown had 22 turnovers.

“It was a wet night,” Tiffany said. “It wasn't pouring, but the ball was slick. The sticks were slick. It got a little slippery out here. So you kind of expected more turnovers than normal.”

McCabe Millon, a junior, finished with one goal and two assists Sunday night, as did Brendan Millon, the ACC Freshman of the Year. Colsey and attackman Truitt Sunderland scored two goals apiece, and midfielder Ryan Duenkel added two assists. But a team that scored 15 goals or more eight times this season struggled against the Hoyas’ Anderson Moore, who finished with 15 saves.

“Their goalie kept stoning us,” Tiffany said. “Anderson Moore really stepped up when they needed him today.”

With 8:18 left in the second quarter, Duenkel fed Colsey for a goal that put UVA up 7-5, much to the delight of the home fans in the crowd of 4,137. But the Cavaliers didn’t score again until the 3:11 mark of the third quarter, when midfielder Joey Terenzi assisted Sunderland on a goal that ended Georgetown’s 5-0 run.

The Hoyas dominated the fourth quarter, unceremoniously ending the Hoos’ season. The win was Georgetown’s first-ever over Virginia.

“I'm just so grateful for all the people who stuck through it with us when we weren't very good in the early part of the season and supported us through the ACC play,” Tiffany said. “This is certainly disappointing. This isn't the level that Virginia lacrosse is supposed to be at.”

The Cavaliers, who have won two NCAA titles under Tiffany, were coming off a season in which they missed not only the NCAAs but the ACC tournament. “That’s unacceptable” for such a storied program, Tiffany said, and the Hoos entered 2026 determined to avoid a repeat of that regrettable season. But after losing in triple overtime to Maryland on March 14, they were 3-4 and “sort of trending that way again,” Tiffany said.

Instead of collapsing, however, Virginia found its footing and won five of its final seven regular-season games. Then came the ACC tournament in Charlotte, where UVA routed two high-caliber opponents. (Notre Dame and UNC are seeded Nos. 2 and 3, respectively, in the NCAA tournament.)

“For the men in that locker room to stick together, to follow the messaging, to just keep trusting the coaches, and for the fans to keep trusting us, I'm incredibly grateful,” Tiffany said.