Cavaliers Run-Rule Richmond in Home Finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – In the final regular home game at Disharoon Park, the Virginia baseball team (34-18) dispatched the Richmond Spiders (30-22) 18-6 in eight innings on Tuesday afternoon (May 12).

After falling behind in the first inning, Virginia plated the next six runs of the contest to take a commanding 6-1 lead after the opening three frames. The Cavalier offense later exploded for six runs in the fourth and five more in the eighth to secure the run-rule victory.

Harrison Didawick paced the UVA offense by going 3-for-6 with a double and four RBIs. AJ Gracia and Antiono Perrotta each tallied homers on the day in the rout. Lucas Hartman picked up his 10th win of the season on Tuesday after tossing the final 1.2 innings in relief.