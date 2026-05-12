Four Cavaliers Named to CSC Academic All-District Team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia fifth-year Melodie Collard, senior Annabelle Xu, junior Vivian Yang and sophomore Isabelle Lacy have been named to the 2026 Academic All-District Women's Tennis Team as selected by College Sports Communicators, the organization announced Tuesday (May 12). The award recognizes the nation’s top student-athletes for their combined performances on the court and in the classroom.

This is the third All-District honor for Collard and Xu, the second for Yang and the first for Lacy.

To be considered for CSC Academic All-District honors, student-athletes must have at least a 3.50 cumulative grade point average. Eligible nominees need to be in the lineup for 70 percent of the total matches played by the team.

Academic All-District honorees are considered for advancement to the CSC Academic All-America ballot. Academic All-America honorees will be announced at a later date.