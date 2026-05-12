Kick Time Announced for College Football Brasil

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The Atlantic Coast Conference announced on Tuesday (May 12) that Virginia football’s season opener against NC State on Aug. 29 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil will kick at 3:30 p.m. ET. The contest will air live on ESPN and can be heard on the Virginia Sports Radio Network.

The Week 0 conference matchup between the Cavaliers and Wolfpack is the first-ever FBS game in South America. The game will be played at Nilton Santos Stadium (Engenhão), host of the competitions for the 2016 summer Olympics, the 2021 Copa America and is the home Botafogo FR.

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