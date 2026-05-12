LaHa Tied for Eighth After 36 Holes at Chapel Hill Regional

CHAPEL HILL N.C. – Jaclyn LaHa is in eighth place individually after leading the Virginia women’s golf team in the second round of the NCAA Chapel Hill Regional on Tuesday (May 12).

LaHa carded an even-par 70 on her second round following a 1-under 69 performance in Monday’s first round. She has combined for a 36-hole score of 1-under 139 and sits tied for eighth on the individual leaderboard.

Elsie McCleery posted 3-over 73 on her second round to total an even-par 140 through 36 holes and sits in a tie for 12th place individually.

As a team, the Cavaliers combined to shoot 13-over 293 in the second round. For the tournament, Virginia is a combined 14-over 574 in sixth place on the leaderboard heading into the final round of competition. The top five teams after Wednesday’s third round will advance to the NCAA Championships along with the top individual not on an advancing team.

Virginia sits five strokes off Mississippi State (+9, 569) for the final place above the projected cut. Top-seeded Texas leads the field at 10-under 550, followed by host North Carolina at 6-under 554.

Virginia will be paired with NC State and Mississippi State for Wednesday’s final round of competition. Those teams will tee off from the 10th hole beginning at 8 a.m.

Team Standings

Pos. Team To Par 1 Texas -10 2 North Carolina -6 3 Oklahoma State +5 4 NC State +7 5 Mississippi State +9 6 Virginia +14 T7 Kent State +16 T7 Michigan State +16 9 High Point +30 10 Furman +33 11 Richmond +44 12 Howard +50

Virginia Individuals