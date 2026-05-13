Cavaliers Advance to Fifth Consecutive NCAA Championship

CHAPEL HILL N.C. – Following a three-team playoff for the final two positions above the cut, the Virginia women’s golf team advanced to its fifth consecutive appearance in the NCAA Championship on Wednesday (May 13) at the Chapel Hill Regional.

With the team sitting at 19-over for the tournament, Jaclyn LaHa delivered a birdie on her final hole to position Virginia in a tie for fourth place at 18-over 858 with Michigan State and NC State. Virginia and Michigan State claimed the final two advancing positions following a three-team playoff.

Top-seeded Texas won the Chapel Hill regional at 5-under 835 while North Carolina (+6, 846) and Oklahoma State (+8, 848) also advanced out of the regional. Princeton’s Thanana Kotchasanmanee and Oklahoma State’s Marta Silchenko shared medalist honors at 6-under 204.

Mira Berglund led the Cavaliers on the final day carding 1-under 69. She was followed by LaHa who posted 1-over 71 while Elsie MacCleery and Remi Bacardi rounded out Virginia’s scoring places for the final round as each posted 2-over 72.

LaHa combined for a 54-hole score of even-par 210 (69-70-71) which is tied for the third best 54-hole score by a Cavalier at an NCAA Regional (Leah Wigger, 2005). LaHa tied for 10th on the individual leaderboard marking her seventh top-10 finish of the season.

For the FIFTH straight season, the Hoos are headed to the NCAA Championship 🔥#GoHoos pic.twitter.com/u25ZkX1XHi — Virginia Women's Golf (@UVAWomensGolf) May 13, 2026

The NCAA Women’s Golf Championships are scheduled for May 22-27 at the Omni LaCosta Resort in Carlsbad, Calif.

Other Teams Advancing to the NCAA Championships:

Ann Arbor Regional: USC, Ohio State, Duke, Northwestern, Texas Tech

Louisville Regional: Auburn, Houston, Arkansas, Iowa State, Ole Miss

Stanford Regional: Stanford, Pepperdine, Oregon State, Arizona State, Missouri

Tallahassee Regional: Wake Forest, Florida State, Florida, Eastern Michigan, Kentucky

Waco Regional: SMU, Texas A&M, Baylor, LSU, Tennessee

NCAA Chapel Hill Regional

UNC Finley Golf Course

Par 70, 6,177 yards

Final Results

Team Results

Pos. Team To Par 1 Texas* -5 2 North Carolina* +6 3 Oklahoma State* +8 T4 Michigan St.* +18 T4 Virginia* +18 T4 NC State +18 7 Mississippi State +21 8 Kent State +22 9 High Point +39 10 Furman +49 11 Richmond +62 12 Howard +67

*-Advanced to NCAA Championships

Virginia Individuals