Paone Lands Freshman of The Week Honors from Perfect Game

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Virginia right-handed pitcher John Paone was named Freshman of the Week by Perfect Game, the publication announced on Tuesday (May 12).

To help the Cavaliers even the series against Cal on Saturday (May 9), Paone tossed 7.2 innings of one-run ball with a season-high nine strikeouts but was dealt a no-decision. His outing was the longest by a UVA pitcher this season.

The nine strikeouts that Paone tallied against the Golden Bears were the most in a game by a UVA freshman pitcher since Tomas Valincius fanned 10 Rice Owls as part of the Puerto Rico Challenge in 2024.

For the year, Paone is 1-3 with a 4.91 ERA in 51.1 innings pitched. The talented freshman has struck out 59 batters across his 13 starts this season.

UP NEXT

For the final weekend of the regular season, Virginia will travel to Louisville for a three-game series with the Cardinals. Thursday’s (May 14) series opener is slated for a 6 p.m. first pitch while being carried on ACCNX and WINA (98.9 FM/1070 AM).