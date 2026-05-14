Women's LacrosseWomen's Lacrosse
Jamie Holt/Virginia Athletics

Three Cavaliers Earn IWLCA All-Region Honors

Sophia Conti, Kate Galica and Madison Alaimo were named to the IWLCA All-South Region Teams. Galica earned first team honors with Conti and Alaimo on the second team

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Three members of the Virginia women’s lacrosse team were named to the 2026 IWLCA All-South Region teams as announced Thursday (May 14) by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Junior Kate Galica (midfield) was named to the first team, with junior Madison Alaimo (attack) and sophomore Sophia Conti (defense) named to the second team.

Galica led the team in scoring, with 36 goals this season. She was among the national leaders in draw controls with 144. She was second in the ACC and in the top 20 in the nation in draws per game (8.47). She earned All-ACC Second Team honors this season.

Alaimo led the team in points with 58, with 15 goals and 43 assists. She ranked third in the ACC in assists per game (2.53) and was in the top 20 nationally in both assists and assists per game. She earned All-ACC Second Team honors this season.

Conti started all 17 games this season for the Cavaliers, picking up 26 ground balls and causing 11 turnovers.

This is Galica’s third time being named to an IWLCA all-region team and second straight first-team honor. This is the second all-region honor for Alaimo and the first for Conti.

As all-region selections, Virginia’s honorees are eligible for the IWLCA All-American teams. The IWLCA will announce the 2026 Division I All-American teams on May 21.

South Region
First Team 

Theresa

Bragg

University of Florida

Senior

Defense

Kaitlyn

Davies

University of Florida

Senior

Midfield

Sam

Forrest

University of North Carolina

Graduate

Defense

Abby

Francioli

University of Richmond

Junior

Goalkeeper

Kate

Galica

University of Virginia

Junior

Midfield

Clark

Hamilton

University of Florida

Sophomore

Attack

Chloe

Humphrey

University of North Carolina

Sophomore

Attack

Kate

Levy

University of North Carolina

Sophomore

Midfield

Eliza

Osburn

University of North Carolina

Sophomore

Midfield

Addison

Pattillo

University of North Carolina

Sophomore

Attack

Emma

Penczek

Clemson University

Freshman

Midfield

Eva

Pronti

Duke University

Junior

Attack

Olivia

Rongo

James Madison University

Senior

Defense

Teagan

Scott

Clemson University

Freshman

Defense

Alexa

Spallina

Clemson University

Freshman

Attack

Ellie

White

Duke University

Junior

Draw Specialist

 

South Region
Second Team 

Madison

Alaimo

University of Virginia

Junior

Attack

Ava

Biancardi

Duke University

Junior

Attack

Sophia

Conti

University of Virginia

Sophomore

Defense

Reese

Cuviello

James Madison University

Sophomore

Defense

Aubrie

Eisfeld

Clemson University

Freshman

Midfield

Malie

Follet

Virginia Polytechnic Institute

Graduate

Goalkeeper

Frannie

Hahn

University of Florida

Sophomore

Attack

Kaleigh

Harden

University of North Carolina

Junior

Midfield

Allie

Hartnett

Davidson College

Senior

Midfield

Paris

Masaracchia

Clemson University

Senior

Defense

Abby

Moran

Jacksonville University

Senior

Draw Specialist

Amanda

Paci

Duke University

Sophomore

Defense

Payton

Root

James Madison University

Sophomore

Attack

Natalie

Shurtleff

Clemson University

Junior

Attack

Brooklyn

Walker-Welch

University of North Carolina

Graduate

Defense

Quinn

Whitaker

Duke University

Freshman

Midfield