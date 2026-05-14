Three Cavaliers Earn IWLCA All-Region Honors

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — Three members of the Virginia women’s lacrosse team were named to the 2026 IWLCA All-South Region teams as announced Thursday (May 14) by the Intercollegiate Women’s Lacrosse Coaches Association.

Junior Kate Galica (midfield) was named to the first team, with junior Madison Alaimo (attack) and sophomore Sophia Conti (defense) named to the second team.

Galica led the team in scoring, with 36 goals this season. She was among the national leaders in draw controls with 144. She was second in the ACC and in the top 20 in the nation in draws per game (8.47). She earned All-ACC Second Team honors this season.

Alaimo led the team in points with 58, with 15 goals and 43 assists. She ranked third in the ACC in assists per game (2.53) and was in the top 20 nationally in both assists and assists per game. She earned All-ACC Second Team honors this season.

Conti started all 17 games this season for the Cavaliers, picking up 26 ground balls and causing 11 turnovers.

This is Galica’s third time being named to an IWLCA all-region team and second straight first-team honor. This is the second all-region honor for Alaimo and the first for Conti.

As all-region selections, Virginia’s honorees are eligible for the IWLCA All-American teams. The IWLCA will announce the 2026 Division I All-American teams on May 21.