ACC Rowing Championship on Deck for No. 8 Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 8 Virginia competes at the 2026 Atlantic Coast Conference Rowing Championship on Friday and Saturday (May 15-16) on Lake Wheeler in Raleigh, N.C.

Virginia is the No. 3 seed in the Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Second Varsity Four. The Cavaliers are the No. 5 seed in the Third Varsity Eight.

Last year, the Cavaliers placed second in the Varsity Eight and Second Varsity Eight, fourth in the Second Varsity Four, fifth in the Third Varsity Eight and seventh in the Varsity Four en route to their second consecutive runner-up finish at the ACC Championship.

The 2026 ACC Rowing Championship starts Friday, May 15 at 8:05 a.m. with the Third Varsity Eight, followed by the Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Second Varsity Four. There will be two heats of each event.

On Saturday, May 16, the Petite Final will be held prior to the Grand Final of each event with action set to begin at 8:05 a.m. The order of events includes the Third Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Four, Varsity Four, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Eight.

Seven ACC teams are ranked in the latest Pocock/CRCA Coaches Poll with No. 3 Stanford, No. 6 California, No. 8 Virginia, No. 10 Syracuse, No. 13 Duke, No. 14 Miami and No. 23 North Carolina.

ACC Network Extra coverage is available for the prelims on Friday and the finals on Saturday. Fans are permitted to attend the championship and admission is free.

Virginia Probable Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Brie Joe*, Stroke: Paula Lutz, 7-seat: Skylar Morrison, 6-seat: Elsa Hartman, 5-seat: Flynn Greene, 4-seat: PJ Balazy, 3-seat: Riley Richardson*, 2-seat: Madeleine Agudelo and Bow: Lila Henn

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Ashlyn McGinn, Stroke: Emma Alimbau-Borrás, 7-seat: Georgia Allen, 6-seat: Claudia Kerry-Roger, 5-seat: Sophia Cavalieri, 4-seat: Katie Rapaglia*, 3-seat: Savannah Fox, 2-seat: Ayla O’Neill and Bow: Ava Cathey

Third Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Clementine Riegelhaupt, Stroke: Elena Bloom, 7-seat: Emeline Daley, 6-seat: Claire Lingle, 5-seat: Hannah Hill, 4-seat: Skylar Gash*, 3-seat: Gianna Vigliotti, 2-seat: Catherine Chénier-Gagnon and Bow: Anna Schrieber, Spares: Nuria Revilla, Elizabeth Kelly, Hannah Hill

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Reilly Katz, 3-seat: Ava Gormley, 2-seat: Lindsay O’Neil* and Bow: Dylan Bentley

Second Varsity Four: Coxswain: Sami Goldman, Stroke: Enya Gilroy, 3-seat: Eva Morton*, 2-seat: Sarah Rapaglia and Bow: Mira Meek

*Boat Captain

Schedule of Events

Friday, May 15 – Prelims

Time - Event

8:05 a.m. - III Varsity Eight (Heat 1)

8:15 a.m. - III Varsity Eight (Heat 2)

8:30 a.m. - I Varsity Eight (Heat 1)

8:40 a.m. - I Varsity Eight (Heat 2)

8:55 a.m. - II Varsity Eight (Heat 1)

9:05 a.m. - II Varsity Eight (Heat 2)

9:20 a.m. - I Varsity Four (Heat 1)

9:30 a.m. - I Varsity Four (Heat 2)

9:45 a.m. - II Varsity Four (Heat 1)

9:55 a.m. - II Varsity Four (Heat 2)

Saturday, May 16 – Finals

Time - Event

8:05 a.m. - III Varsity Eight (Petite Final)

8:15 a.m. - III Varsity Eight (Grand Final)

8:30 a.m. - II Varsity Four (Petite Final)

8:40 a.m. - II Varsity Four (Grand Final)

8:55 a.m. - I Varsity Four (Petite Final)

9:05 a.m. - I Varsity Four (Grand Final)

9:20 a.m. - II Varsity Eight (Petite Final)

9:30 a.m. - II Varsity Eight (Grand Final)

9:45 a.m. - I Varsity Eight (Petite Final)

9:55 a.m. - I Varsity Eight (Grand Final)

10:30 a.m. – Awards Ceremony