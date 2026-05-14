Stefan Regalia Wins Men’s Tennis Elite Scholar-Athlete Award

ATHENS, Ga. – Virginia junior Stefan Regalia has been named the recipient of the Elite Scholar-Athlete Award for the 2026 NCAA Division I Men’s Tennis Championship.
Regalia, majoring in data science, boasts a 3.95 GPA. He was presented the award at the NCAA Championship banquet Wednesday evening in Athens, Ga. UVA plays Mississippi State in the NCAA quarterfinals Thursday night in Athens.
The Elite Scholar-Athlete Award recognizes student-athletes achieving at the highest level in both competition and the classroom. It is presented to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA at the finals site for each of the NCAA's championships.
Eligible student-athletes are sophomores or above academically who have participated in a sport for at least two years at their school. All ties are broken by the number of credits completed.
Regalia is the second player in program history to earn the prestigious honor, following Jeffrey von der Schulenburg in 2024. He is the fifth Cavalier across all sports to ever earn the honor.