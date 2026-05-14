Virginia Closes Out Regular Season At Louisville

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – To conclude the regular season, the Virginia baseball team (34-18) heads to the Bluegrass State for a three-game series with the Louisville Cardinals (28-25).

HOW TO FOLLOW

Watch: ACCNX

Listen: WINA (98.9 FM/1090 AM)

Live Stats: VirginiaSports.com

Probable Starting Pitchers:

Thursday – 6 PM

Virginia: LHP Henry Zatkowski (6-1, 4.35 ERA, 68.1 IP, 20 BB, 82 SO)

Louisville: TBA

Friday – 6 PM

Virginia: RHP John Paone (1-3, 4.91 ERA, 51.1 IP, 20 BB, 59 SO)

Louisville: TBA

Saturday – 1 PM

Virginia: LHP Kyle Johnson (1-2, 5.59 ERA, 29.0 IP, 15 BB, 33 SO)

Louisville: TBA

LEADING OFF

The next UVA win will give the Cavaliers 35 on the season, which would be the 19th time that Virginia has cleared that benchmark in the last 25 seasons. In the same time span, only Florida State and North Carolina have more 35-win seasons in the ACC.

UVA’s 90 home runs have powered the power surge throughout the season. The 90 blasts rank 16th nationally and third in the ACC. In 2025, the Cavaliers hit 69 home runs in 50 games as a team.

Entering the final weekend of the regular season, Virginia is averaging 8.2 runs per game, which ranks 38th in the country and eighth in the league. Overall, UVA has scored the 25th-most runs in the country at 424.

AGAINST LOUISVILLE

In a series that dates back only to the 2015 season, Virginia and Louisville have met on the baseball diamond 28 times, with each team winning 14.

The last time Virginia and Louisville met was in 2024, when the Cavaliers took two of three from the Cardinals in Louisville. Over the course of the three games, UVA plated 47 runs, including a 21-run explosion in the series opener.

The Cavaliers have won five of the last six meetings between the two squads, including a weekend sweep in Charlottesville during the 2023 campaign.