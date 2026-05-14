Virginia Opens NCAA Tournament Play With Indiana Friday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The No. 24 Virginia softball team (38-13) opens NCAA Tournament play at the Knoxville Regional on Friday (May 15) when the Cavaliers take on Indiana (42-14). First pitch is set for 8 p.m. on ESPN at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.



HOW TO FOLLOW THE ACTION

All games of the Knoxville Regional will be streamed through ESPN.com and the ESPN app. Live stats are also available and linked at VirginiaSports.com. Fans can also get updates by following the program’s official account on X (@UVASoftball).



KNOXVILLE REGIONAL SCHEDULE

Friday, May 15

Game 1: Tennessee vs. Northern Kentucky, 5:30 p.m. ET – SEC Network

Game 2: Virginia vs. Indiana, 8 p.m. ET – ESPN2



Saturday, May 16

Game 3: Winner Game 1 vs. Winner Game 2, TBD

Game 4: Loser Game 1 vs. Loser Game 2, TBD

Game 5: Winner Game 4 vs. Loser Game 3, TBD



Sunday, May 17

Game 6: Winner Game 3. Vs Winner Game 5, TBD

Game 7: If Necessary, TBD



NOTING THE HOOS

UVA enters the NCAA Tournament after a quarterfinal appearance at the ACC Tournament hosted by the Hoos

The NCAA berth is the third straight for the Hoos (2024-26) and the fourth overall in program history (2010)

It’s the third time in four appearances UVA will play in a regional hosted by the Lady Vols (2010, 2024, 2026)

Indiana will be the fourth Big 10 team faced by the Cavaliers this season as Virginia has already faced Maryland, Michigan and Ohio State and went a combined 6-0 against those teams

Virginia’s 38 wins matches last season’s win total, while the 37 wins in the regular season was the most by a Cavalier team in the regular season since the 2004 squad posted 38 wins in the regular season

Senior LHP Courtney Layne enters the NCAA Regional ranked fourth in the ACC in ERA (2.31), leads the ACC in strikeout-to-walk ratio (4.36) and walks per 7.0 (1.50), and ranks second in the ACC in WHIP (1.04)

She helps lead a staff that ranks third in the ACC in ERA (2.69), second in strikeouts per 7.0 (6.88) and WHIP (1.26). The Hoos also lead the ACC in strikeout-to-walk ratio (2.20) entering the weekend

Layne and senior RHP Eden Bigham anchor the staff as the duo have combined for 26 wins, seven saves and 198 strikeouts through 209.2 innings pitched together this season

Junior 1B Macee Eaton leads the Virginia offense, pacing the team in batting average (.443), RBI (61), slugging percentage (.785) and on base percentage (.508)

Eaton was one of three Virginia players to earn All-ACC honors this season, taking a place on the first time, while junior 3B Bella Cabral and junior RHP Julia Cuozzo were named to the third team

With the 2-1 victory over Pitt in the opening-round of the ACC Tournament, the Cavaliers improved to 8-1 in one-run games this season - the only loss coming at No. 23 Duke in game two of the series



THE HOOS VS. INDIANA

Virginia and Indiana have only met three times in program history with the Hoosiers holding a 2-1 lead in the series

All three previous meetings came at neutral fields with the last meeting coming in the 2019 season at FAU

Virginia won the first meeting in 1995, but IU won the 2001 meeting and the last meeting in 2019

This is the first meeting between the teams in the NCAA Tournament and fourth as a neutral-site contest



VIRGINIA IN THE NCAA TOURNAMENT

UVA is making its fourth appearance in the NCAA Tournament and third straight with the 2026 appearance

The Hoos make a third appearance in the Knoxville Regional, having played here in 2010, 2024 and 2026

Virginia is 4-6 in NCAA Tournament across the previous three appearances, including an appearance in the 2024 Regional Championship game against Tennessee in 2024