Cavaliers Cage Louisville in Series Opener on Thursday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – To open the final weekend of the regular season, the Virginia baseball team (35-18, 14-14 ACC) downed the Louisville Cardinals (28-26, 11-17 ACC) 8-3 on Thursday night (May 14) at Jim Patterson Stadium.

The Cavaliers jumped out to a 6-0 lead after three frames in the series opener by plating three runs in the second and third innings each. To secure the win, the UVA bullpen held the Louisville offense to a pair of runs over the final two innings.

After missing 13 games with an upper-body injury, Eric Becker led the Virginia offense by going 3-for-6 with a double and a run driven in. Harrison Didawick and Joe Tiroly also tallied multi-hit games in the victory.

UVA starter Henry Zatkowski picked up his seventh win of the campaign by tossing six innings of one-run ball with six strikeouts.