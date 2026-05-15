Virginia Advances Five Boats to ACC Grand Finals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 8 Virginia advanced five boats to the Grand Finals during opening day action on Friday (May 15) at the 2026 Atlantic Coast Conference Rowing Championship on Lake Wheeler in Raleigh, N.C.

Virginia placed first in the Varsity Eight and Second Varsity Eight, and second in the Third Varsity Eight, Varsity Four and Second Varsity Four. Each boat will race in tomorrow’s Grand Finals.

Varsity Eight raced to a 6:04.100-6:06.740 win over No. 6 California in heat two of the Varsity Eight. The Cavaliers also topped the Golden Bears 6:14.230-6:22.280 in heat two of the Second Varsity Eight. No. 3 Stanford topped UVA in heat one of the Third Varsity Eight (6:28.410-6:35.460). Cal defeated UVA 7:03.480-7:04.190 in heat two of the Varsity Four and 7:12.410-7:13.870 in heat two of the Second Varsity Four.

On Saturday (May 16), the Petite Final will be held prior to the Grand Final of each event with action set to begin at 8:05 a.m. The order of events includes the Third Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Four, Varsity Four, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Eight.

Last year, the Cavaliers placed second in the Varsity Eight and Second Varsity Eight, fourth in the Second Varsity Four, fifth in the Third Varsity Eight and seventh in the Varsity Four en route to their second consecutive runner-up finish at the ACC Championship.

ACC Network Extra coverage is available for the finals on Saturday. Fans are permitted to attend the championship and admission is free.

Third Varsity Eight Heat 1

1. Stanford, 6:28.410, 2. Virginia, 6:35.460, 3. Syracuse, 6:37.950, 4. Notre Dame, 6:48.340, 5. Boston College, 6:56.930

Varsity Eight Heat 2

1. Virginia, 6:04.100, 2. California, 6:06.740, 3. Miami, 6:17.640, 4. Clemson, 6:21.480, 5. Louisville, 6:29.850, 6. Notre Dame, 6:31.630

Second Varsity Eight Heat 2

1. Virginia, 6:14.230, 2. California, 6:22.280. 3. Duke, 6:24.060, 4. North Carolina, 6:26.390, 5. Notre Dame, 6:37.550

Varsity Four Heat 2

1. California, 7:03.480, 2. Virginia, 7:04.190, 3. North Carolina, 7:13.970, 4. Miami, 7:17.660, 5. Clemson, 7:24.700, 6. Louisville, 7:30.530

Second Varsity Four Heat 2

1. California, 7:12.410, 2. Virginia, 7:13.870, 3. North Carolina, 7:18.530, 4. Duke 7:22.780, 5. Clemson, 7:36.700, 6. Louisville, 7:44.200

Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Brie Joe*, Stroke: Paula Lutz, 7-seat: Skylar Morrison, 6-seat: Elsa Hartman, 5-seat: Flynn Greene, 4-seat: PJ Balazy, 3-seat: Riley Richardson*, 2-seat: Madeleine Agudelo and Bow: Lila Henn

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Ashlyn McGinn, Stroke: Emma Alimbau-Borrás, 7-seat: Georgia Allen, 6-seat: Claudia Kerry-Roger, 5-seat: Sophia Cavalieri, 4-seat: Katie Rapaglia*, 3-seat: Savannah Fox, 2-seat: Ayla O’Neill and Bow: Ava Cathey

Third Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Clementine Riegelhaupt, Stroke: Elena Bloom, 7-seat: Emeline Daley, 6-seat: Claire Lingle, 5-seat: Hannah Hill, 4-seat: Skylar Gash*, 3-seat: Gianna Vigliotti, 2-seat: Catherine Chénier-Gagnon and Bow: Anna Schrieber, Spares: Nuria Revilla, Elizabeth Kelly, Hannah Hill

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Reilly Katz, 3-seat: Ava Gormley, 2-seat: Lindsay O’Neil* and Bow: Dylan Bentley

Second Varsity Four: Coxswain: Sami Goldman, Stroke: Enya Gilroy, 3-seat: Eva Morton*, 2-seat: Sarah Rapaglia and Bow: Mira Meek

*Boat Captain

Saturday, May 16 – Finals

Time - Event

8:05 a.m. - III Varsity Eight (Petite Final)

8:15 a.m. - III Varsity Eight (Grand Final)

8:30 a.m. - II Varsity Four (Petite Final)

8:40 a.m. - II Varsity Four (Grand Final)

8:55 a.m. - I Varsity Four (Petite Final)

9:05 a.m. - I Varsity Four (Grand Final)

9:20 a.m. - II Varsity Eight (Petite Final)

9:30 a.m. - II Varsity Eight (Grand Final)

9:45 a.m. - I Varsity Eight (Petite Final)

9:55 a.m. - I Varsity Eight (Grand Final)

10:30 a.m. – Awards Ceremony