Virginia/Duke Football Game Designated for a Friday Kick

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – The 2026 Atlantic Coast Conference football matchup between Virginia and Duke will be played on Friday, Oct. 23 at Scott Stadium. A game time and television designation will be announced at later date.

The contest will be a rematch of the 2025 ACC Championship. The Cavaliers defeated the Blue Devils 34-17 in Durham in the regular season before Duke bested Virginia, 27-20 in overtime of the title game to claim its first outright ACC Championship since 1962.

UVA owns a 42-34 all-time record against Duke and the two schools have met all but one year (2024) since 1962. The Cavaliers have won the last six games against the Blue Devils in Charlottesville dating back to the 2015 season.

The contest will be the second of two Friday games at Scott Stadium in 2026 with the season opener slated for Friday, Sept. 11 against Norfolk State.

2026 TICKET INFORMATION

Season-ticket deposits for the 2026 season, which allow fans to secure tickets at a lowest price per game, are available now via UVAtix.com. Deposits are non-refundable and apply to the total balance. Deposit holders will be contacted by a member of the UVA ticket staff in Virginia Athletics Foundation (VAF) priority point order in the coming weeks. For more information, contact the Virginia Athletics Ticket Office (uvatickets@virginia.edu or 434-924-UVA1).

PREMIUM TAILGATING

Virginia Athletics, in partnership with REVELxp, will once again offer full-service tailgating at O-Hill Field, only steps from Scott Stadium. Fans can enjoy a premium tailgating experience that includes full equipment setup and breakdown, optional food and beverage packages, and additional entertainment options. Full-season and single game packages are available on revelxp.com. For additional information or to reserve a spot, contact 434-300-5217 or email virginia@revelxp.com.