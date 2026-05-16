Cavaliers Fall in Regular Season Finale at Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – On the final day of the regular season, the Virginia baseball team (35-19, 14-16 ACC) dropped a 10-5 contest to the Louisville Cardinals (30-26, 13-17 ACC) at Jim Patterson Stadium.

Louisville scored the opening seven runs of the contest, including two in the second and three in the sixth. All five of UVA’s runs came in the eighth inning when the Cavaliers made it a two-run ballgame.

The UVA trio of Harrison Didawick, Zach Jackson and AJ Gracia each went 2-for-4 in the contest. Kyle Johnson was handed the loss for Virginia after allowing five earned runs on six hits in 6.1 innings of work.