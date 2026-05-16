Hoos Fall To Tennessee, Play In Elimination Game Saturday Night

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – Virginia (39-14) got home runs from Macee Eaton and Alex Call to pull within one in the sixth inning, but a big early deficit was too much to overcome as the Cavaliers fell to Tennessee (44-10) by a score of 7-5 on Saturday (May 16) in NCAA Regional play.



The Cavaliers will return to action against either Indiana or Northern Kentucky in an elimination game at 8 p.m.



HOW IT HAPPENED

Tennessee got on the board in the first inning, pushing five runs home to take the early lead on the Hoos. An error on the opening batter opened the door as Tennessee used back-to-back hits to push the first two runs home. Three free bases in the next four batters helped the Lady Vols string together the big inning for a 5-0 lead after the first.



The Cavaliers cut into the lead in the third with a three-run home run from Macee Eaton. Kassidy Hudson was hit by a pitch and Jaiden Griffith singled to put two runners on for Eaton. The junior drilled a 2-0 offering deep to right to make it a 5-3 lead for the home team.



Tennessee answered with a solo home run in the home half to leave the score at 6-3 after three complete.



Virginia pulled back within one in the sixth off a two-run home run from Alex Call. The ball driven over the wall in center scored Hannah Weismer who had reached on a walk in the previous at bat. Once again, Tennessee answered with a solo shot in the bottom of the inning to take the lead back to two at 7-5.



The lead would hold as Tennessee picked up the victory to advance to the regional championship game.



Eden Bigham (14-5) took the loss for the Cavaliers, allowing five runs – three earned – on three hits with two walks in 0.1 innings of work in the start. Smith worked the final 5.2 and allowed two runs on four hits with five strikeouts.



Sage Mardjetko (13-2) picked up the win, allowing three runs on three hits with six strikeouts through 4.0 innings of work. Karlyn Pickens picked up her sixth save, working the final 3.0 innings with two runs allowed on two hits with a walk and four strikeouts.



NOTING THE HOOS

Macee Eaton set a new single-season RBI record with her three-RBI shot, bringing her season total to 65 and passing her own record mark of 63 RBI from the 2025 season.

Alex Call’s home run in the sixth inning was her seventh of the season and sixth multiple-run homer.



FROM HEAD COACH JOANNA HARDIN

“I’m really proud of our team. We came out with intent. It’s hard to give up a five-spot in the first and stick with it. They continued to fight and continued to battle. If we have a pitch, we have a chance – we believe that. Taylor Smith came in earlier than anticipated and gave us everything we asked. Competitive Greatness is our theme this year, and that doesn’t always come with a result attached to it. They were competitively great today and I’m proud of that. We have a short turnaround, so we’ll feel our feels for about five minutes and then get ready to go in the nightcap.”