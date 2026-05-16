Virginia Drops Friday Night Contest at Louisville; Rubber Match Set for Regular Season Finale

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – In the penultimate game of the regular season, the Virginia baseball team (35-19, 14-15 ACC) fell 12-2 in eight innings to the Louisville Cardinals (29-26, 12-17 ACC) at Jim Patterson Stadium on Friday evening (May 15).

The Cardinal scored three runs in each of the first three innings and held the Cavaliers off the board until the top of the seventh, when Zach Jackson clobbered a two-out home run that cleared the trees beyond the wall in right-center.

Jackson and AJ Gracia combined for four of the six UVA hits on the day, while Virginia starter John Paone was tagged with the loss after allowing six runs in 1.2 innings pitched.