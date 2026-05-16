Virginia Rowers Race to Runner-Up Finish at ACC Championship

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – No. 8 Virginia used three second-place to place second overall at the 2026 ACC Rowing Championship on Saturday (May 16) on Lake Wheeler in Raleigh, N.C.

Virginia placed second in the Varsity Eight, Second Varsity Eight and Varsity Four, third in the Third Varsity Eight and fourth in the Second Varsity Four to secure its third consecutive runner-up finish at the ACC Championship.

No. 1 Stanford won its first ACC Championship with 132 points. Virginia finished second with 118 points followed by California (108), Syracuse (103), Miami (77), North Carolina (75), Duke (69), SMU (47), Notre Dame (37), Louisville (35), Clemson (29) and Boston College (25).

Stanford dominated the championship by winning all five events for the second straight year. The Cardinal topped the Cavaliers in the premier race, the Varsity Eight, with a time of 6:10.230. UVA turned in an outstanding second-place finish with a time of 6:15.380 to secure second in the team standings. California (6:19.390) finished third followed by Syracuse (6:19.830), Miami (6:26.650) and Duke (6:33.260).

UVA’s Second Varsity Eight raced to the runner-up finish behind Stanford 6:17.090-6:22.810. Syracuse placed third at 6:27.260 followed by California, (6:32.020), Miami (6:32.990) and Duke (6:41.390).

The Cavaliers’ Varsity Four placed second behind Stanford (7:00.490) with a time of 7:12.590. California (7:14.690) finished third followed by Syracuse (7:17.650), North Carolina (7:28.090) and Notre Dame (7:31.570).

UVA’s Third Varsity Eight finished third behind Stanford (6:31.160) and California (6:40.010). North Carolina (6:40.500), Syracuse (6:44.960) and Miami (6:59.560) rounded out the top six.

The Cavaliers’ Second Varsity Four placed fourth. Stanford (7:04.730) won the race followed by Syracuse (7:15.490), California (7:18.320) Virginia (7:19.550), North Carolina (7:29.800) and Notre Dame (7:40.610).

Virginia’s Elsa Hartman, Flynn Greene and Paula Lutz were named All-ACC First Team, while coxswain Brie Joe was named to the second team for the second consecutive season. UVA’s Georgia Allen earned ACC Newcomer of the Year honors.

The NCAA Rowing Championships are set for May 29-31 at Lake Lanier Olympic Park in Gainesville, Georgia, hosted by Lake Lanier Olympic Park and University of North Georgia. The NCAA DI Rowing Selection Show is set for Tuesday, May 20 at 5 p.m. on NCAA.com.

2026 All-ACC Rowing Team

ACC Coach of the Year: Derek Byrnes, Stanford

ACC Newcomer of the Year: Georgia Allen, Virginia

ACC Crew of the Year: Stanford Varsity Eight

First Team

Ella Casano, Stanford, Coxswain

Annika Jeffery, Stanford

Matilda Drewett, Stanford

Celia Dupre, Stanford

Elsa Hartman, Virginia

Flynn Greene, Virginia

Paula Lutz, Virginia

Ella Wheeler, California

Ellie-Kate Hutchinson, Syracuse

Second Team

Brie Joe, Virginia, Coxswain

Nora Goodwillie, Stanford

Minou Bouman, California

Olivia Roth, California

Acorn Cassidy, Syracuse

Katia Ustiuzhanina, Syracuse

Naroa Zubimendi Varela, Miami

Carmen Sagues, North Carolina

Chloe Zollman

Third Team

Kira Obsitnik, California

Jovana Stanivuk, Miami

Maya Schultz, North Carolina

Lena Mills, Duke

Kate Kulig, SMU

Emma Hopsicker, Notre Dame

Macy Whisenand, Louisville

Rose Imbesi, Clemson

Lauren Bauer, Boston College

Third Varsity Eight Grand Final

1. Stanford, 6:31.160, 2. California, 6:40.010, 3. Virginia, 6:40.040, 4. North Carolina, 6:40.500, 5. Syracuse, 6:44.960, 6. Miami, 6:59.560

Second Varsity Four Grand Final

1. Stanford, 7:04.730, 2. Syracuse, 7:15.490, 3. California, 7:18.320, 4. Virginia, 7:19.550, 5. North Carolina, 7:29.800, 6. Notre Dame, 7:40.610

Varsity Four Grand Final

1. Stanford, 7:00.490, 2. Virginia, 7:12.590, 3. California, 7:14.690, 4. Syracuse, 7:17.650. 5. North Carolina, 7:28.090, 6. Notre Dame, 7:31.570

Second Varsity Eight Grand Final

1. Stanford, 6:17.090, 2. Virginia, 6:22.810, 3. Syracuse, 6:27.260, 4. California, 6:32.020, 5. Miami, 6:32.990, 6. Duke, 6:41.390

Varsity Eight Grand Final

1. Stanford, 6:10.230, 2. Virginia, 6:15.380, 3. California, 6:19.390, 4. Syracuse, 6:19.830, 5. Miami, 6:26.650, 6. Duke, 6:33.260

Virginia Lineups

Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Brie Joe*, Stroke: Paula Lutz, 7-seat: Skylar Morrison, 6-seat: Elsa Hartman, 5-seat: Flynn Greene, 4-seat: PJ Balazy, 3-seat: Riley Richardson*, 2-seat: Madeleine Agudelo and Bow: Lila Henn

Second Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Ashlyn McGinn, Stroke: Emma Alimbau-Borrás, 7-seat: Georgia Allen, 6-seat: Claudia Kerry-Roger, 5-seat: Sophia Cavalieri, 4-seat: Katie Rapaglia*, 3-seat: Savannah Fox, 2-seat: Ayla O’Neill and Bow: Ava Cathey

Third Varsity Eight: Coxswain: Clementine Riegelhaupt, Stroke: Elena Bloom, 7-seat: Emeline Daley, 6-seat: Claire Lingle, 5-seat: Hannah Hill, 4-seat: Skylar Gash*, 3-seat: Gianna Vigliotti, 2-seat: Catherine Chénier-Gagnon and Bow: Anna Schrieber, Spares: Nuria Revilla, Elizabeth Kelly, Hannah Hill

Varsity Four: Coxswain: Samara Coakley, Stroke: Reilly Katz, 3-seat: Ava Gormley, 2-seat: Lindsay O’Neil* and Bow: Dylan Bentley

Second Varsity Four: Coxswain: Sami Goldman, Stroke: Enya Gilroy, 3-seat: Eva Morton*, 2-seat: Sarah Rapaglia and Bow: Mira Meek

*Boat Captain